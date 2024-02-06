Donald McLemore

Donald Ray McLemore, 87, of Jackson, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The fifth of eight siblings, Don was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Cape Girardeau County, to John William and Grace Pearl Vaugh McLemore. He attended Chaffee High School before entering the U.S. Navy.

He and Erna L. Cook were married June 18, 1959, in Long Beach, California. Three children were born to their union — Kimberly, Steven, and Michael.

Don served over 20 years in the Navy and was honorably discharged May 6, 1974. Upon returning to Chaffee, he worked 26 years for the Chaffee School District, retiring in 2000. He then worked 10 years as a bus driver for Jackson R-2 Schools.

Together, Don and Erna enjoyed over 45 years of camping. They met all kinds of friends at campgrounds throughout Southeast Missouri and especially enjoyed their trips when family members could join them.

Don and Erna briefly attended First Baptist Church in Millersville.

Don’s family includes his wife of 65 years, Erna McLemore of Jackson; three children, Kimberly (Steve) Amelunke of Whitewater, Missouri, Steven D. (Carol) McLemore of Jackson and Michael A. McLemore of Marble Hill; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Darlene McLemore of Jackson; and two brothers-in-law, Bill (late Shirley) Vance of Whitewater and Leo (late Wanda) King of Cape Girardeau.