Dan Fetherston

Daniel Paul Fetherston, 72, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Dan was born to Richard George "Dick" and Dorthea Schmid Fetherston in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 5, 1952.

He graduated from Verona High School in 1970 and earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He worked in agriculture all of his career, traveling the world and never failing to bring his three children back something cool. Dan moved to Cape Girardeau in 2005 and met, fell in love with and married the local librarian, Paula Ann Fetherston.

Dan managed a corn processing plant and built a community of friends at SEMO Milling. He and Paula were active in Christ Episcopal Church and loved to travel together to visit their family and many friends.

Dan was known for his humility and kindness. He had a dry sense of humor, a big smile and an insatiable love for butter. Dan loved his annual fishing trip to Canada with his sons and dear friends. He was a good left-handed golfer and even better at cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the medical professionals who helped Dan throughout his cancer journey, especially to Dr. Andrew Moore.