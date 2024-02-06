Charles McGinty Jr.

Charles “Chuck” P. McGinty Jr., 75, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at home, with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 3, 1949, to Charles P. and Martha Lou Foster McGinty.

When Chuck moved to Cape Girardeau in the first grade, he attended Franklin Elementary School. He became the head of the School Boy Patrol, where he led students safely across the street. He loved being part of something and being in charge.

He also loved scouting – Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Order of the Arrow. The highlight of his scouting career was a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch, where he excelled and loved every bit of it!

Chuck also played taps at the American Legion funerals during that time in his young life.

His love of music began at school playing with band instruments. At the age of 13, he got his first job at Shivelbine's sweeping the floors. Being around all of the guitars and brass instruments furthered his interest in making music. After a while, he managed to acquire his first guitar.

While in high school, Chuck sang in the choir, acted in plays and helped to develop Teen Town. The music scene in the '60s ignited a passion for performing in and starting up new bands. He always wanted to go to the parties but couldn't dance, so he decided to play the dance music instead.

After completing high school in 1967, he attended Southeast Missouri State University and joined Sigma Chi fraternity. He continued to follow his passion for music by playing in several bands that became popular throughout the area. Chuck graduated with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in art.

Soon after graduation, he worked in the retail industry as a jewelry department manager at Lowell's Catalog Showroom, where the jewelry business sparked a new interest. At this time in his life, he and Laura Ann Leming began dating and married in September 1979. They had two beautiful sons, Charles and Samuel.

As a couple Chuck and Laura created CP McGinty Jewelers, Finney Giggles Gift Shop, were a franchisee for Dumplins’ Restaurant and McGinty Jewelers on the plaza in St. Louis.