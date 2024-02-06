Charles Felter Jr.

Charles W. “Chuck” Felter Jr., 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at his home, with his family and loved ones at his side.

He was born April 12, 1956, to Charles W. Sr. and Verena Blechle Felter in Cape Girardeau. On April 24, 1982, he married the love of his life, Pamela Strange, and together spent over 42 years together. She survives.

Chuck was a 1976 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He worked as a carpenter for 45-plus years, several of those years being with Penzel Construction, and he retired from Carpenters Union Local 1770.

Chuck loved to be outside from sun up to sun down, and this was evidenced by the many things he loved doing, such as gardening; lawn mowing; riding side-by-sides; going on evening cruises with his dog, Maggie, looking for deer and turkeys; raising his chickens — “The Ladies”, he would call them; going to shooting matche; and being an avid hunter. He loved his grandsons dearly and being their “Paw Paw”, teaching them all the things there is to do outdoors.

Along with his parents and wife, survivors include his daughters, Sarah Felter and Chelsea (Jordan) Marbain; son, Lance Felter; grandsons, Eli Marbain and Brody Marbain; sisters, Sandie (Kenny) Suhre, Debbie (Butch) Baker, Carol (late Bo) Bragg, Laura (August) Ritter and Mary Beth Felter; brother, Steven (Leslie) Felter; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.