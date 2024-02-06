Charles Felter Jr.

Charles W. “Chuck” Felter Jr., 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at his home, with his family and loved ones at his side.
He was born April 12, 1956, to Charles W. Sr. and Verena Blechle Felter in Cape Girardeau. On April 24, 1982, he married the love of his life, Pamela Strange, and together spent over 42 years together. She survives.
Chuck was a 1976 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He worked as a carpenter for 45-plus years, several of those years being with Penzel Construction, and he retired from Carpenters Union Local 1770.
Chuck loved to be outside from sun up to sun down, and this was evidenced by the many things he loved doing, such as gardening; lawn mowing; riding side-by-sides; going on evening cruises with his dog, Maggie, looking for deer and turkeys; raising his chickens — “The Ladies”, he would call them; going to shooting matche; and being an avid hunter. He loved his grandsons dearly and being their “Paw Paw”, teaching them all the things there is to do outdoors.
Along with his parents and wife, survivors include his daughters, Sarah Felter and Chelsea (Jordan) Marbain; son, Lance Felter; grandsons, Eli Marbain and Brody Marbain; sisters, Sandie (Kenny) Suhre, Debbie (Butch) Baker, Carol (late Bo) Bragg, Laura (August) Ritter and Mary Beth Felter; brother, Steven (Leslie) Felter; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; nephew, Daulton Bragg; niece, Alex Voerg Beck; and brother-in-law, Bo Bragg.
No services are planned at this time. Another announcement will be made in the spring, when the family will host a celebration of life.
The cremation of Charles W. “Chuck” Felter Jr. has been personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.