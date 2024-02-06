All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 13, 2024

Catherine Kuehle

Della Catherine Millay Kuehle, 96, passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2024. A devoted family woman and WWII-era worker, she leaves behind a legacy of love, community service and faith.

Catherine Kuehle
Catherine Kuehle

Della Catherine Millay Kuehle, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at her home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born March 15, 1928, in Prairie Field, Illinois, to Claude Richard and Clotilda Anna Carrico Millay. Catherine, as she was known to her friends, grew up in Stanley, Kentucky, near Owensboro, in a large family with six brothers and one sister.

At the age of 15, she joined the workforce at the General Electric plant in Owensboro to support the war effort. During World War II, her brother, James, introduced her, through letters, to his best friend, Melvin Kuehle. Their correspondence blossomed into love, and after the war, they married. Together, they raised three children and celebrated 72 years of marriage before Melvin’s passing.

Catherine was devoted to her family, dedicating her life to raising her children and helping care for two of her grandchildren, Amanda and Bryan. Known for her kindness, she often brought soup to neighbors in need. She found joy in her flower garden, bowling with her league and crocheting intricate afghans for family and friends.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Catherine is survived by her children, Sandra Graham, Karen Crain (Tom Armbruster) and R. Keith Kuehle (Linda); grandchildren, Erica Graham, Kara Graham, Amanda Webb Merryman (Jerry) and M. Bryan Crain (Lauren); and great-grandchildren, Emmy Crain, Axel Merryman, Sydney Merryman and Brooklyn Merryman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Kuehle; sister, Mary Bennett; and brothers, Richard, Ferman, Gilbert, Herbert, James and David Millay.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Rhonda Tucker for her exceptional care and support in Catherine and Melvin’s later years.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, De. 18, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to American Cancer Society, Shriners Hospitals for Children, National Autism Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 12
John Hall
ObituariesDec. 12
Violet Smith
ObituariesDec. 11
Della Kuehle
ObituariesDec. 11
Keith Lamar

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Homer Montgomery
ObituariesDec. 11
Homer Montgomery
Edgar Mosley
ObituariesDec. 11
Edgar Mosley
Cletus Steffens
ObituariesDec. 11
Cletus Steffens
George Buck
ObituariesDec. 10
George Buck
Dorothy Dannenmueller
ObituariesDec. 10
Dorothy Dannenmueller
Lorraine Genovese
ObituariesDec. 10
Lorraine Genovese
Doug Austin
ObituariesDec. 10
Doug Austin
Jerry Davis
ObituariesDec. 10
Jerry Davis
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy