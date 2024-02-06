Catherine Kuehle

Della Catherine Millay Kuehle, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at her home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born March 15, 1928, in Prairie Field, Illinois, to Claude Richard and Clotilda Anna Carrico Millay. Catherine, as she was known to her friends, grew up in Stanley, Kentucky, near Owensboro, in a large family with six brothers and one sister.

At the age of 15, she joined the workforce at the General Electric plant in Owensboro to support the war effort. During World War II, her brother, James, introduced her, through letters, to his best friend, Melvin Kuehle. Their correspondence blossomed into love, and after the war, they married. Together, they raised three children and celebrated 72 years of marriage before Melvin’s passing.

Catherine was devoted to her family, dedicating her life to raising her children and helping care for two of her grandchildren, Amanda and Bryan. Known for her kindness, she often brought soup to neighbors in need. She found joy in her flower garden, bowling with her league and crocheting intricate afghans for family and friends.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Catherine is survived by her children, Sandra Graham, Karen Crain (Tom Armbruster) and R. Keith Kuehle (Linda); grandchildren, Erica Graham, Kara Graham, Amanda Webb Merryman (Jerry) and M. Bryan Crain (Lauren); and great-grandchildren, Emmy Crain, Axel Merryman, Sydney Merryman and Brooklyn Merryman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.