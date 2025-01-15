Candy Hill, daughter of Freeman Elwood and Jeanette Lufcy of Perryville, was born Jan. 16, 1970, in Cape Girardeau and departed her life Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 54 years.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau, a former employee of Cape Auto Sales and a resident of Scott City.

She was united in marriage to Terry Hill, and he survives of the home in Scott City.

Besides her parents and husband, survivors include one son, David Dodd of Perryville; three daughters, Danielle Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Darlene Terri Dodd (Benjamin Delossantos) and Destiny Hill (Oscar Polk), all of Scott City; three brothers, Terry Lufcy of Benton and Jerry and Randy Lufcy, both of Perryville; four sisters, Teresa Johnson of Fruitland and Elizabeth Hoehn, April Weibrecht and Becky Philp, all of Perryville; eight grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.