December 3, 2024

Candace Heise

Candace "Candy" Heise, 70, passed away in Perryville. A retired librarian and active community member, she cherished family time. Survived by her sons, grandchildren, and brothers.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Candace "Candy" Heise, 70, of Perryville passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her residence in Perryville.

She was born May 23, 1954, in Bartow, Florida, to Daniel Richard and Mary Frances Bowen Jones.

Candy was a member of the Perryville Red Hat Society and VFW Post No. 4282. She enjoyed playing cards at the VFW and Perry County Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired after 40 years as a public librarian, the last half of those years in Sanibel, Florida, before moving to Perryville in 2023 to spend her free time with her family.

Survivors include her three sons, Randy Heise Jr., Daniel Heise and Jonathan Heise; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Nick Jones and David Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daniel Jones Jr.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.

