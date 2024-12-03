Candace Heise

PERRYVILLE — Candace "Candy" Heise, 70, of Perryville passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her residence in Perryville.

She was born May 23, 1954, in Bartow, Florida, to Daniel Richard and Mary Frances Bowen Jones.

Candy was a member of the Perryville Red Hat Society and VFW Post No. 4282. She enjoyed playing cards at the VFW and Perry County Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired after 40 years as a public librarian, the last half of those years in Sanibel, Florida, before moving to Perryville in 2023 to spend her free time with her family.

Survivors include her three sons, Randy Heise Jr., Daniel Heise and Jonathan Heise; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Nick Jones and David Jones.