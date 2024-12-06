Blanche Wehmeyer

Blanche Elzora Wehmeyer, 94, of Thebes, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Aug. 26, 1930, to Amos Franklin and Lucy Mae Shaver Bledsoe in Alexander County, Illinois. On May 12, 1947, she married the love of her life, Robert Winston Wehmeyer, and together they spent more than 63 years with one another until his passing in 2010.

Blanche was a lifetime member of what is now Alexander Free Will Baptist Church. Other memberships include Beech Grove Ladies Aid and Thebes Historical Society. She spent her working career at Woolworths, Homestead and Super X Pharmacy.

Survivors include her son, Bill (Debbie) Wehmeyer; grandchildren, Sherri (Donnie) Blaney, Bryan (Stacy) Wehmeyer, Shawn Grubb, LaDonna (Jacqueline) Harper Grubb, Darren (Jessica) Wehmeyer, Brock (Sasha) Wehmeyer; honorary granddaughter, Sabrina McAllister; 12 great-grandchildren, Brandon (Briana), April (Corlis), Brooke, Katashia, Sydney, Bryce, Keisha, Kristen, Megan, Ainsley, Emma, Elijah; and 11 great great-grandchildren, Westyn, Rhys, Grant, Tate, Elijah, Kaylee, Leslie, Londynn, Maddie, Avery and Delilah.