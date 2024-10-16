Bertie Davidson

Bertie M. Davidson of Cape Girardeau went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

She was born Nov. 14, 1943, to Gilbert R. and Bertha L. Camp Pinkard in Haleyville, Alabama.

Besides the love she had for her children and family, above all else was her love for God. She was a warmhearted, loving, caring woman who took people under her wing to help. She raised Dawn Wilcox and R. Kaye Burndage as her own.

Bertie touched so many lives, especially her clients through 35 years at Visiting Nurses Association of Dexter. She retired Dec. 1, 2023. Her love for her clients came also from working for friends she made at Brown Shoe Co. in Bernie, while she raised her children in Parma.