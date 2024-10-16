Bertie Davidson

Bertie M. Davidson of Cape Girardeau went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
She was born Nov. 14, 1943, to Gilbert R. and Bertha L. Camp Pinkard in Haleyville, Alabama.
Besides the love she had for her children and family, above all else was her love for God. She was a warmhearted, loving, caring woman who took people under her wing to help. She raised Dawn Wilcox and R. Kaye Burndage as her own.
Bertie touched so many lives, especially her clients through 35 years at Visiting Nurses Association of Dexter. She retired Dec. 1, 2023. Her love for her clients came also from working for friends she made at Brown Shoe Co. in Bernie, while she raised her children in Parma.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Kevin) Snell of Jackson; brother, Gerald R. (late Charolotte) Pinkard; grandchildren, Ricky "R.J." Davidson of Newport News, Virginia; Caitlyn (Dan) Landgraf of St. Peters; Triston (Sannia) Snell of Cape Girardeau and Hannah (Jake) Fitchett of Chandler, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Aria, Grayson, Cohen and Zola; nephew, G.R. (Kim) Pinkard, and his children, Joey and Jordan; and nieces, Janie (Doyle) Sommers and Janice (Paul) Sommers, and her children, Emily, Daniel and James.
Bertie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Davidson; and sister, Nelladene Sommers.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
