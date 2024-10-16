Bertha Essner

Bertha Johanna Essner, 93, of Benton died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

Bert was born May 21, 1931, in Cape Girardeau to Frank Joseph and Mary Rose Eeftink Brockmeyer.

She and Paul L. Essner were married July 25, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. Bert was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Cape Girardeau. She was a member of St. Denis Parish in Benton and served her church and community in many ways. She was also a member of the St. Denis Ladies Sodality, St. Denis Home and School, taught CCD, participated in bake sales by preparing her homemade donuts and cinnamon rolls, TEC, Camp Re-New-All, Marriage Encounter and volunteered many years at Birthright.

She cherished her 71 years of marriage to Paul and spending time with their family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and cooking. Her family is most blessed by the many years of prayers she said for her family, friends, community and the world.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Essner; five sons, Lenny (Leslie) Essner of Cape Girardeau, Stan (Shirley) Essner of Benton, Donnie (Theresa) Essner of Bridgeton, Larry (Betty) Essner of Benton and Mike (Glenda) Essner of Oran; daughter, Karen (Todd) Powers of Benton; three sisters, Frieda Seyer of Cape Girardeau, and Francie (Joe) Willenbring and Millie Seyer of Jackson; three brothers-in-law, Joe Schreckenberg of Hillsboro and Don James and Paul Summers of Cape Girardeau; a sister-in-law, Clara Brucker of Jackson; 20 grandchildren, Marine Mitchell, Audrey Norman, Natalie Crader, Emily Bolin, Melanie Williams, Tanya Essner, Pam Dannenmueller, Jamie Essner, Sara Hussman, Jeremy Essner, Andrea Arredondo, Julia Sellnow, Matthew Essner, Justin Essner, Janelle Panosian, Kayla Essner, Michelle George, Bethany Essner, Elizabeth Wyatt and Timothy Powers; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.