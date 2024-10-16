All sections
ObituariesSeptember 19, 2024

Bertha Essner, 93, passed peacefully at home on Sept. 18, 2024, surrounded by family. A devoted community member and volunteer, she cherished 71 years of marriage and leaves behind a large, loving family.

Bertha Essner

Bertha Johanna Essner, 93, of Benton died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

Bert was born May 21, 1931, in Cape Girardeau to Frank Joseph and Mary Rose Eeftink Brockmeyer.

She and Paul L. Essner were married July 25, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. Bert was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Cape Girardeau. She was a member of St. Denis Parish in Benton and served her church and community in many ways. She was also a member of the St. Denis Ladies Sodality, St. Denis Home and School, taught CCD, participated in bake sales by preparing her homemade donuts and cinnamon rolls, TEC, Camp Re-New-All, Marriage Encounter and volunteered many years at Birthright.

She cherished her 71 years of marriage to Paul and spending time with their family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and cooking. Her family is most blessed by the many years of prayers she said for her family, friends, community and the world.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Essner; five sons, Lenny (Leslie) Essner of Cape Girardeau, Stan (Shirley) Essner of Benton, Donnie (Theresa) Essner of Bridgeton, Larry (Betty) Essner of Benton and Mike (Glenda) Essner of Oran; daughter, Karen (Todd) Powers of Benton; three sisters, Frieda Seyer of Cape Girardeau, and Francie (Joe) Willenbring and Millie Seyer of Jackson; three brothers-in-law, Joe Schreckenberg of Hillsboro and Don James and Paul Summers of Cape Girardeau; a sister-in-law, Clara Brucker of Jackson; 20 grandchildren, Marine Mitchell, Audrey Norman, Natalie Crader, Emily Bolin, Melanie Williams, Tanya Essner, Pam Dannenmueller, Jamie Essner, Sara Hussman, Jeremy Essner, Andrea Arredondo, Julia Sellnow, Matthew Essner, Justin Essner, Janelle Panosian, Kayla Essner, Michelle George, Bethany Essner, Elizabeth Wyatt and Timothy Powers; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Bert was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Al and Ruth Brockmeyer; four sisters, Sister Rose Francis Brockmeyer, S.S.N.D., Julie James, Theresa Schreckenberg and Dot Summers; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Seyer and Charlie Seyer.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Denis Parish Center in Benton. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Benton.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, with the Rev. Daniel Belken officiating and Monsignor Normand Varone as con-celebrant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Denis School, Birthright and St .Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

