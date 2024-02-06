Bertha Ann Bahr

ROLLA — Bertha Ann "Bert" Bahr passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. She was 96 years old.

Bertha Ann was born in Cape Girardeau, the seventh of nine children born to Tony and Opal. After graduating high school in 1946, Bert was employed at the Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau. She worked in the wanted-ad department and was the switchboard operator.

In 1949, she was united in marriage to Burnell M. ‘Bill’ Bahr. Together, they built the life they loved with six children, 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, with the 40th on the way.

In 1952, Bill and Bert moved to Rolla and opened a retail furniture store. As their business grew, so did their family. Bert was known throughout Rolla as the mother with five little boys. Ten years later, they had their daughter. Bert traded in baseball pants for pom-poms and swapped the bowling league for musicals.

Bert welcomed her daughters-in-law as if they were her own, inviting everyone to gather together for a meal every Sunday, making sure the family stayed close-knit, connected and well fed.

Bert was an active member with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, was in St. Patrick’s Home and School Association and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing canasta, dominoes, going bowling and snowbirding in Texas.