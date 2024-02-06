Bertha Ann Bahr

ROLLA — Bertha Ann "Bert" Bahr passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. She was 96 years old.
Bertha Ann was born in Cape Girardeau, the seventh of nine children born to Tony and Opal. After graduating high school in 1946, Bert was employed at the Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau. She worked in the wanted-ad department and was the switchboard operator.
In 1949, she was united in marriage to Burnell M. ‘Bill’ Bahr. Together, they built the life they loved with six children, 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, with the 40th on the way.
In 1952, Bill and Bert moved to Rolla and opened a retail furniture store. As their business grew, so did their family. Bert was known throughout Rolla as the mother with five little boys. Ten years later, they had their daughter. Bert traded in baseball pants for pom-poms and swapped the bowling league for musicals.
Bert welcomed her daughters-in-law as if they were her own, inviting everyone to gather together for a meal every Sunday, making sure the family stayed close-knit, connected and well fed.
Bert was an active member with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, was in St. Patrick’s Home and School Association and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing canasta, dominoes, going bowling and snowbirding in Texas.
She was the pillar in the Bahr family. She embodied both strength and independence, yet her love and support as a wife were unwavering, creating a beautiful harmony between her personal power and her devotion to those she loved.
Survivors include her five sons, Tony (Susan) Bahr of Rolla, Tom (Mary) Bahr of Rolla, John (Chris) Bahr of Washington, Jerry (Denise) Bahr of Rolla and Bill (Jeanne) Bahr of Wesco; and one daughter, Connie (Jeff) Grisham of Rolla; 16 grandchildren, Joe (Jeana) Bahr of St. James, Kim (Rodney) Kestle of Rolla, Sarah (Shad) Becker of Pevely, Cathy (Isaac) Breuer of Columbia, Jane (Bill) O'Connor of Rolla, Wendy (Jimmy) Zumwalt of Belle, John (Liz) Bahr of Boulder, Colorado, Charlie (Crystal) Bahr of Kansas City, Drew Bahr of Rolla, Jay (Jennifer) Bahr of Rolla, Travis (Mandy) Bahr of Rolla, Terry (Angela) Bahr of Washington, Ben (Traci) Bahr of St. James, Jared (Melissa) Bahr of Kansas City, Candice (Rich) Perkins of St. Louis and Jennifer (Garrett) Payne of Columbia; and 39 great-grandchildren, with the 40th to be born in April.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; three sisters; her husband, Bill, in 2015; grandson, Matthew Martin Bahr; and daughter-in-law, Anna Lytia Bahr.
Services for Bertha "Bert" Bahr will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rolla. The rosary will begin at 9 a.m., with a visitation to follow at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m.
Contributions may be made to Wishon Cemetery Perpetual Fund. Live stream of the Mass will be available on St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Facebook page.
Rolla Cremation and Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
