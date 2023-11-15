Anna Crawford

Anna Lee Crawford, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Lutheran Home, surrounded by family.

She was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Vanduser, Missouri, to Wilson and Iva Sexton Box. She and Darrell Wayne Crawford were married Nov. 28, 1959, in Malden, Missouri. He preceded her in death May 15, 2003.

Anna taught at Hearnes Elementary School in Charleston, Missouri, for 28 years.

She was a devoted caregiver of her family and extended family. She was an active member of Lynwood Baptist Church, where she also volunteered in the nursery.

Survivors include two daughters, Beverly (Tim) Compas and Teresa Williams, both of Cape Girardeau; a son, Kevin W. Crawford of Cape Girardeau; a sister, Sharon (Randy) Taylor of Lee's Summit, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Mildred Lowe of Dayton, Texas; a brother-in-law, Carrell Crawford of Kelso, Missouri; five grandchildren, Matthew (Baily) Compas of Cape Girardeau, Josh (Kaley) Compas of Cape Girardeau, Emily (Lance) Young of Cape Girardeau, Andrew (Madison) Williams of Cape Girardeau and Katie (Preston) Hobeck of Jackson; seven great-grandchildren, Dayton Compas, Carsen Compas, Tyson Compas, Nathan Young, Mitchell Young, Graham Young and Lincoln Williams.