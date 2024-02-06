Ann Culbertson, 89 of Jackson died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee.

She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Fornfelt to the late Orville F. and Essie Marie Curry Burns. She married Eugene Culbertson on Oct. 12, 1951. He preceded her in death April 2, 2008.

Ann was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Fruitland, and she graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1970. She was a teacher at Jackson Elementary School for 20 years, until her retirement in 1990.

She was an ombudsman volunteer for 11 years. She served at Life Care Center and then at Chaffee Nursing Center until 2019.