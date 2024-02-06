Ann Culbertson, 89 of Jackson died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee.
She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Fornfelt to the late Orville F. and Essie Marie Curry Burns. She married Eugene Culbertson on Oct. 12, 1951. He preceded her in death April 2, 2008.
Ann was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Fruitland, and she graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1970. She was a teacher at Jackson Elementary School for 20 years, until her retirement in 1990.
She was an ombudsman volunteer for 11 years. She served at Life Care Center and then at Chaffee Nursing Center until 2019.
Ann is survived by a son, Mark (Peggy) Culbertson; two daughters, Jean Ann Pierce and Terry (late Dewayne) Simpkins; sister, Connie (Arnold) Killian; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Tyler and Pat Hampton; a great-grandchild; and son-in-law, Dewayne Simpkins.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Wayne Koehler and Randy Morse officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Fruitland.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.