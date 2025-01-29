Abigail Henson

PATTON – Abigail Ann Marie Henson, 18, of Patton was taken from this world too soon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

She was born Aug. 8, 2006, to Anthony "Tony" and Theresa Welker Henson at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Abigail was a senior at Meadow Heights High School, where she was involved in Senior Beta; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Art Club and was a pitcher for the Lady Panthers Softball team.

Abigail enjoyed playing high school softball and travel softball for SEMO Rampage, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She had a soft spot for all animals, especially her dog, Oscar.

In addition to her parents, Abigail is survived by her maternal grandparents, Darrel and Carol Welker Sr. of Patton; paternal grandparents, Bill and Debby Henson of Marble Hill; and two uncles, Darrel Welker Jr. and Dennis Welker, both of Patton.

Abigail will always be remembered for her big smile, sense of humor, kindness, her ability to cheer people up when they were having a bad day and for being a good friend.