Abigail Henson

PATTON – Abigail Ann Marie Henson, 18, of Patton was taken from this world too soon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
She was born Aug. 8, 2006, to Anthony "Tony" and Theresa Welker Henson at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
Abigail was a senior at Meadow Heights High School, where she was involved in Senior Beta; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Art Club and was a pitcher for the Lady Panthers Softball team.
Abigail enjoyed playing high school softball and travel softball for SEMO Rampage, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She had a soft spot for all animals, especially her dog, Oscar.
In addition to her parents, Abigail is survived by her maternal grandparents, Darrel and Carol Welker Sr. of Patton; paternal grandparents, Bill and Debby Henson of Marble Hill; and two uncles, Darrel Welker Jr. and Dennis Welker, both of Patton.
Abigail will always be remembered for her big smile, sense of humor, kindness, her ability to cheer people up when they were having a bad day and for being a good friend.
Abigail touched the lives of many and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Meadow Heights High School gymnasium.
A celebration of life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with burial to follow at Patton Community Cemetery/Patton Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abigail's family.
Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill is in charge of arrangements.
