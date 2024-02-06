Whitewater residents seek seats on board of trustees

In the village of Whitewater, candidates Bonnie Stroder, Nathan Stroder and Jonathan Stidham are vying for two seats on board of trustees.

Bonnie and Nathan Stroder, who have different addresses, want to bring new ideas to the village board.

In emailed responses to a mailed candidate questionnaire, Bonnie Stroder wrote “there is not one big challenge facing our community, but more of flaws in how everything is conducted.”

A technician at the Procter & Gamble plant for more than 20 years, Bonnie Stroder wrote she wants to make Whitewater a community “where people would want to move into instead of move out of.”