NewsMarch 29, 2019

Whitewater residents seek seats on board of trustees

In the village of Whitewater, candidates Bonnie Stroder, Nathan Stroder and Jonathan Stidham are vying for two seats on board of trustees. Bonnie and Nathan Stroder, who have different addresses, want to bring new ideas to the village board. In emailed responses to a mailed candidate questionnaire, Bonnie Stroder wrote “there is not one big challenge facing our community, but more of flaws in how everything is conducted.”...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

In the village of Whitewater, candidates Bonnie Stroder, Nathan Stroder and Jonathan Stidham are vying for two seats on board of trustees.

Bonnie and Nathan Stroder, who have different addresses, want to bring new ideas to the village board.

In emailed responses to a mailed candidate questionnaire, Bonnie Stroder wrote “there is not one big challenge facing our community, but more of flaws in how everything is conducted.”

A technician at the Procter & Gamble plant for more than 20 years, Bonnie Stroder wrote she wants to make Whitewater a community “where people would want to move into instead of move out of.”

She added, “I want to bring new ideas to the town board on future and present procedures and ordinances” and also “help others to have their voices heard.”

Nathan Stroder, an automotive service manager in Dexter, Missouri, wrote he wants “to bring back the warm, small town feeling that I grew up with, get back the sense of harmony amongst us all.”

He wrote, “I see myself as a fresh face with a new view on what is right for the Village of Whitewater. I believe there are certain rules and procedures that are not being enforced correctly,”

He added, “I want people to know the facts that help guide how we spend our money, make our ordinances and how we can make our town better.”

A questionnaire was mailed to Stidham, the third candidate, but he did not respond as of Thursday.

