Missouri Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal likely won’t be expelled for commenting on Facebook she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford said Monday.

Wallingford said that’s because the Senate cannot expel members during a veto session, which is called solely to address legislation vetoed by the governor. The veto session is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The Senate could take up the matter in a special session, but the governor has chosen not to call one.

The Legislature could call such a session, but only with approval of 75 percent of House and Senate members, Wallingford said.

“That’s a high hurdle,” he said.

Even if lawmakers voted to convene a special session, it would take a two-thirds vote by the Senate to expel Chappelle-Nadal, he said.

Still, Wallingford said he expects state senators to bring up the issue.

A number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for Chappelle-Nadal to resign, including Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson said earlier this summer the Democratic state senator should resign or be expelled, The Associated Press reported.

In a letter to lawmakers, Parson wrote the expulsion call was “nearly unprecedented.”

The Senate last sought to remove a member in 1945, according to Parson.

But Parson wrote, “It is unacceptable for a public official to call for violence against the president of the United States, and there is no place in the Missouri General Assembly for a legislator who embraces such harmful rhetoric.”

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said he plans to offer a resolution to expel Chappelle-Nadal, The AP reported last week.

But Wallingford said Republican leaders in the Senate indicated in a conference call with caucus members Friday the Senate body does not have the legal authority to oust a senator during the veto session.

“Our hands are kind of tied, unfortunately,” Wallingford said.