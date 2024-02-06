U.S. Rep. Jason Smith voted with a majority of GOP lawmakers to reject a proposed immigration overhaul bill because, he said, it didn't mirror all the priorities of President Donald Trump.

The president had tweeted last-minute support for the measure, which would have provided more than $23 billion for border security and provided a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants who came to this country as children.

It also would have eliminated the visa lottery program and limited family-based or "chain" migration.

But the bill, defeated Wednesday by a vote of 301 to 121, would not have eliminated chain migration, Smith said. Trump has repeatedly favored eliminating such migration.

In a phone interview Thursday, Smith said the bill also didn't bar federal funding for "sanctuary" cities that don't always cooperate with the federal government to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.

Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, has been a fierce proponent of "defunding" such cities.