U.S. Rep. Jason Smith voted with a majority of GOP lawmakers to reject a proposed immigration overhaul bill because, he said, it didn't mirror all the priorities of President Donald Trump.
The president had tweeted last-minute support for the measure, which would have provided more than $23 billion for border security and provided a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants who came to this country as children.
It also would have eliminated the visa lottery program and limited family-based or "chain" migration.
But the bill, defeated Wednesday by a vote of 301 to 121, would not have eliminated chain migration, Smith said. Trump has repeatedly favored eliminating such migration.
In a phone interview Thursday, Smith said the bill also didn't bar federal funding for "sanctuary" cities that don't always cooperate with the federal government to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.
Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, has been a fierce proponent of "defunding" such cities.
The 8th District congressman said if a comprehensive bill cannot pass, he would favor legislation dealing strictly with border security and funding for a border wall. "I am all about passing a bill to control the border. That needs to be done first and foremost," he said.
Smith voted for a more hard-line measure last week that would have restricted legal immigration and provided no path for young immigrants to become citizens. That measure also went down to defeat in the House.
Even if the House eventually passes an immigration bill, Smith said he doesn't know if an immigration bill could gain Senate approval.
"The Senate changes every bill we do," he said.
