Detention centers in the McAllen, Texas, area of the Rio Grande Valley are overcrowded with migrants seeking asylum and border patrol agents are overwhelmed, a Southeast Missouri congressman said Friday after visiting the border.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, was one of five House members who visited this section of the border Thursday and Friday. The group included four Republicans and one Democrat.

This stretch of the border with Mexico is “the busiest of all the border sectors,” the 8th District congressman said.

“We visited the main, legal port of entry at McAllen. We visited the detention centers. We saw drug smuggling,” Smith said.

While the delegation was there, they saw a major drug bust.

Smith said it was “one of the largest drug busts I have ever seen in my life. They busted a semi full of coconuts that had liquid meth inside.”

Border Patrol agents were “cutting open coconuts and pulling out balloons of meth. They said it was millions and millions of dollars worth of meth,” Smith said.

Agents said 36 tons of meth are confiscated weekly in that sector of the border, according to Smith.

“What we saw was not something that was unusual, apparently,” he said.

Several detention centers are along this area of the border.

They are overcrowded, Smith told the Southeast Missourian before leaving McAllen.

“People are sleeping on the concrete floors,” he said.

More than 8,000 people a week are entering the country at that border spot alone, he said.

Last month, across the entire southern border, 144,000 immigrants were detained, the highest monthly total in 13 years, Smith said.

“It doesn’t sound like a crisis. It is a crisis,” he said.

During the visit, the lawmakers witnessed 19 people who had just crossed the Rio Grande illegally to enter the United States.

“And everyone had a child strapped to them like they were an accessory,” he said.