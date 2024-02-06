University Foundation to honor Talberts as Friends of the University

Pioneering Cape Girardeau cardiologist Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and his wife, Bettie, will be honored with the 2018 Friends of the University award Friday by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

They will be recognized as part of the annual Presidentï¿½s Council Gala. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the atrium of the River Campus Cultural Arts Center, the university said in a news release.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the foundation.

Clifford Talbert began medical practice in 1965 in Cape Girardeau. As the only trained interventional cardiologist in this area, he introduced many cardiology procedures at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center, university officials said.

He helped develop cardiac clinics at hospitals in Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, and Murphysboro, Illinois. In 1977, he founded the Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Cape Girardeau and recruited others, expanding to eight cardiologists. He was co-chairman of Southeast Hospitalï¿½s surgical search committee, recruiting the first cardiac surgeons to the area.

The Talberts have been avid supporters of Southeast Missouri State University, are members of the foundation Presidentï¿½s Council and have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to Southeastï¿½s River Campus, school officials said.

They have been annual donors to Symphony Orchestra and theater scholarships and were major contributors when the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra participated in the 2009 American Celebration of Music in China.

Bettie Talbert has served on the Southeast Missouri Symphony Board. In addition, the family also has established the Dr. Clifford Talbert, Jr., Endowed Medical Scholarship for premedical students.

Clifford Talbert contributed to the building fund of the newly constructed Pi Kappa Alpha house in Southeastï¿½s Greek Village. The couple also established the Bettie Talbert Endowed Alpha Delta Pi Pledge Scholarship for an ï¿½Outstanding Pledge of Alpha Delta Piï¿½ at Southeast.

Bettie Talbert is credited with founding Delta Nu chapter of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Southeast, and over the years she has mentored many groups. She served on the executive committee and as a rush adviser for the sorority for more than 25 years. In 1970, she was appointed to the international office of director of membership selection of Alpha Delta Pi, a position she held for seven years.