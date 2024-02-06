Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County

CHAFFEE — Two Scott County residents were killed and four others injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 2, near Chaffee.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Highway 77, 3 miles south of Chaffee, as a northbound vehicle driven by Merle R. Hopper, 29, of Chaffee struck the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Phillips, 33, of Oran, causing the vehicle Phillips was driving to cross the center line and strike by a southbound vehicle driven by Debra S. Buell, 62, of Oran.
Hopper was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott Count Coroner Scott Branam at 5:24 p.m., and Buell was pronounced dead by Branam at 5:25 p.m. They were transported by Branam to Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel.
Phillips received serious injuries and was flown by Lifeflight to a St. Louis hospital. His passengers, 34-year-old Dnae Phillips, and two juveniles all of Oran, sustained moderate injuries and were taken by Scott County Ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
