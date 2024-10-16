The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee is seeking public input again about possible road projects to recommend to the Cape Girardeau City Council.
To gather public input on the committee's selection of projects, the group will host open houses from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center. Residents may also give their opinions in an online survey at www.cityofcape.org/TTF.
The committee also sought public input on Cape Girardeau's transportation needs through two open houses Aug. 21, and an online survey.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.