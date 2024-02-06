All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 17, 2018

Tiny homes to boardwalks: Cape city planning process draws many suggestions

A social-media-aided planning process to create a blueprint for Cape Girardeau's future has generated a lengthy list of suggestions from the public, including development of tiny, rent-to-own homes and boardwalks for bird watching. Additional ideas include a botanical garden, a YMCA, a roundabout at Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, and better street lighting...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A social-media-aided planning process to create a blueprint for Cape Girardeau's future has generated a lengthy list of suggestions from the public, including development of tiny, rent-to-own homes and boardwalks for bird watching.

Additional ideas include a botanical garden, a YMCA, a roundabout at Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, and better street lighting.

These and other suggestions are listed on the Cape Vision 2040 website where the public also is invited to answer quick-poll questions.

It's all part of a planning process that city officials initiated last fall with the aid of consultants.

The Cape Girardeau City Council in June voted to spend up to $80,000 to develop a new comprehensive plan. The council hired Teska Associates Inc. of Evanston, Illinois, and Orion Planning + Design of Boulder, Colorado, to help craft the plan.

In addition to soliciting online suggestions, the consultants held a public meeting in October at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School and manned an "idea booth" at the annual Spaghetti Day event at the Arena Building.

A third public event is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said Tuesday this will be the last such public session as work continues on drafting a plan.

Shrimplin said the goal is to finish the plan by May and present it to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission for approval. Once approved, it would replace the city's existing, 10-year-old plan which is out of date, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The meeting on Jan. 25 will focus on "central themes" including economic development, lifestyle and mobility, recreation and entertainment, and food and dining, Shrimplin said.

A number of suggestions have focused on dining, including a desire by some for more "mom-and-pop" restaurants, according to the Cape Vision 2040 website.

Shrimplin said the ability of residents to offer suggestions online has aided efforts to obtain public input.

"You really need to have that for any type of public engagement effort," Shrimplin said of social media.

Even after the plan is developed, the list of suggestions to better Cape Girardeau will be retained, Shrimplin said. Some of those ideas could be resurrected at a later date, he added.

The plan involves more than simply identifying future zoning uses. It encompasses a variety of themes that are linked to quality of life, he said.

"Quality of life is related to economic development," Shrimplin said, adding that it is important for attracting new businesses and jobs.

"It makes Cape a better place to live," he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy