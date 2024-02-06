TIF Report: Developer looks to buy vacant theaters, renovate Esquire

A development group wants to purchase two of Cape Girardeauï¿½s historic theaters in the 800 block of Broadway and redevelop one of them with the aid of tax-increment financing, according to an application submitted to city hall.

TAG (Together Always Giving) Development and Cape Theaters LLC submitted the application. The effort is headed by developer Cara Naeger of Bloomsdale, Missouri.

The city council voted last month to seek tax-increment financing (TIF) proposals for redevelopment of the vacant Esquire Theater at 824 Broadway after Naeger proposed renovating the building as a concert venue for local and touring bands.

Alex McElroy, the cityï¿½s development services director, said Tuesday that Naegerï¿½s application was the only one received by Mondayï¿½s deadline.

The cityï¿½s TIF Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to begin reviewing the application. The final decision on whether to grant TIF assistance for the project rests with the council.

The inside of the Esquire Theater on Broadway in Cape Girardeau sits empty Dec. 9, 2011, during a previous attempt to renovate the theater. Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said the TIF proposal only deals with the Esquire Theater. If the Broadway Theatre across the street at 805 Broadway is renovated at a later date, it would require a separate TIF application, he said.

Both theaters have been vacant for decades, are on the National Register of Historic Places and the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commissionï¿½s endangered buildings list.

The Esquire Theater was constructed in 1947 and operated as a movie theater for more than four decades.

The Broadway Theatre opened its doors Dec. 24, 1921, with a full stage and an orchestra pit, enabling the theater to offer Vaudeville acts, musical productions and silent movies. It has been permanently closed since 1997, according to newspaper records.

Mehner said the developer has not purchased either theater.

Naeger proposes spending $227,000 to buy both buildings from owner Phillip Brinson.

As for redeveloping the Esquire Theater, the plan envisions spending about $2.5 million including $2.1 million just in construction costs, according to the application. That also includes $7,000 to purchase a strip of land west of the building from Southeast Missouri State University. The land would be used to expand the theater to accommodate restrooms, according to the application.

The Esquire Theater, which closed in 1985, featured a ï¿½colorful art deco facadeï¿½ with neon tube lights and a ticket booth, Naeger wrote in the application.