Cape Girardeau residents are divided over just how far away to keep medical marijuana dispensaries from churches, schools and day cares.

Early results from the city's online survey found 40.6% of 160 respondent favored a buffer zone of 200 feet in all or most of Cape Girardeau, city officials said.

Another 31.3% preferred the 1,000-foot buffer, the maximum allowed under a constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters last year legalizing medical marijuana.

The survey found 23.2% favored a 500-foot buffer. Another 5% preferred a 300-foot buffer.

Asked how far away to keep medical dispensaries from churches, schools and day cares in the downtown or central business district, 55.6% said 200 feet was the proper distance.

Another 26.3% favored a 1,000-foot distance. A 500-foot distance was favored by 11.2% and 6.9% preferred a 300-foot buffer, according to a report presented recently to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

City staff also listed some of the comments made by respondents to the survey.