Surveillance helps Scott City police catch alleged copper thieves

Scott City Police Department officers arrested four Scott City residents alleged to have stolen 3,000 feet of copper wire valued at $13,000 from the Union Pacific Railroad property in the city.

Randall J. Hanstein, Tommy W. Kraft, Erin M. Glueck and Ricky K. Hunter were taken into custody Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19.

Kraft and Glueck were each charged with the Class D felony of stealing, with bond set at $75,000 and $40,000, respectively. Hunter was charged with two Class D felonies of stealing and damaging critical infrastructure, with his bond set at $75,000.

Hanstein was charged with two Class D felonies of stealing and damage to a critical infrastructure facility. Warrants for him were issued with no bond.

Probable-cause affidavits report that on Tuesday, July 16, the Scott City Police Department received information that copper wire had been stolen from the railroad facility. Officers located trails leading from spools of copper wire to a nearby field row. There, they located two empty spools.

A suspect was found, interviewed, and confessed to taking the wire, explaining how it was done and who they did it with, according to the affidavits.

The affidavits state that Hanstein, Kraft and Hunter were involved in physically taking the wire and moving it into a vehicle. Glueck’s vehicle was used to transport the wire, and it was at her residence where the wire was burned and equipment was stored. The suspects, the affidavits read, conducted multiple thefts.

“Throughout the investigation, we know of more than one at different times of the night, so it wasn't an isolated incident. These same thefts kept occurring over the span of days,” Scott City chief of police Christopher Griggs said.