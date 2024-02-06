Surveillance helps Scott City police catch alleged copper thieves

Scott City Police Department officers arrested four Scott City residents alleged to have stolen 3,000 feet of copper wire valued at $13,000 from the Union Pacific Railroad property in the city.
Randall J. Hanstein, Tommy W. Kraft, Erin M. Glueck and Ricky K. Hunter were taken into custody Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19.
Kraft and Glueck were each charged with the Class D felony of stealing, with bond set at $75,000 and $40,000, respectively. Hunter was charged with two Class D felonies of stealing and damaging critical infrastructure, with his bond set at $75,000.
Hanstein was charged with two Class D felonies of stealing and damage to a critical infrastructure facility. Warrants for him were issued with no bond.
Probable-cause affidavits report that on Tuesday, July 16, the Scott City Police Department received information that copper wire had been stolen from the railroad facility. Officers located trails leading from spools of copper wire to a nearby field row. There, they located two empty spools.
A suspect was found, interviewed, and confessed to taking the wire, explaining how it was done and who they did it with, according to the affidavits.
The affidavits state that Hanstein, Kraft and Hunter were involved in physically taking the wire and moving it into a vehicle. Glueck’s vehicle was used to transport the wire, and it was at her residence where the wire was burned and equipment was stored. The suspects, the affidavits read, conducted multiple thefts.
“Throughout the investigation, we know of more than one at different times of the night, so it wasn't an isolated incident. These same thefts kept occurring over the span of days,” Scott City chief of police Christopher Griggs said.
The affidavit listed Cape Metal Recyclers, 3317 Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau, as a location the suspects sold the stolen copper at. Officers recovered partially burnt wire and confirmed it was the same wire stolen from the railroad. Using surveillance video from the recycling center, they also confirmed the identities of some suspects.
Alicia Craven, office manager at Cape Metal Recyclers, said her business always cooperates with authorities whenever they request information.
“We take a driver’s license on all stuff that we buy, so we have a driver’s license to turn in to them. If it’s recent, within the last two to three weeks, we have video surveillance footage to turn into them and any additional information we have we’re happy to help them with,” she said.
Taking note of customer identification is one way the company avoids buying stolen goods most of the time, Craven added. Cape Metal Recyclers sees around 100 to 150 customers, whether businesses or individuals, every weekday.
Craven said they often contact authorities if they believe individuals are selling suspiciously large amounts of any items.
“Thieves are thieves, they’re going to steal no matter what, so we’d rather help with the investigation rather than take the stuff and sell it elsewhere,” she said.
Griggs emphasized the dedication officers spent tracking leads and performing surveillance as an important part of capturing the alleged perpetrators. Officers conducted both day and night patrols at the railroad facility.
“It’s not typically uncommon for a police officer to see a roll of wiring laying around because that's a normal thing, but it is uncommon to start seeing spools disappear and wiring strung across the road and stuff like that,” he said.
The chief of police said a Union Pacific Railroad official he had met with indicated the company would try new approaches to prevent similar thefts from occurring in the future.
