NewsSeptember 3, 2019

Subscriber exclusive: Attorney asks judge to sanction Scott County official

An attorney has asked a judge to sanction Scott County’s top elected official and force him to testify again in connection with a sex discrimination case. The attorney, J.P. Clubb, filed a motion last week in Scott County Circuit Court, accusing Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck of “incomplete and evasive answers” during a May 1 deposition as well as in written responses in connection with a lawsuit. ...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Jim Glueck
Jim Glueck

An attorney has asked a judge to sanction Scott County’s top elected official and force him to testify again in connection with a sex discrimination case.

The attorney, J.P. Clubb, filed a motion last week in Scott County Circuit Court, accusing Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck of “incomplete and evasive answers” during a May 1 deposition as well as in written responses in connection with a lawsuit.

Clubb told the Southeast Missourian attorneys seek sanctions only in rare cases.

The suit was filed last year against the county and Sheriff Wes Drury by former jail administrator Tina Kolwyck. Clubb represents Kolwyck.

The suit claims Drury violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing Kolwyck from her position as jail administrator and replacing her with a male deputy who had no experience in jail administration.

According to the suit, Kolwyck was demoted to bailiff in January 2017 after Drury took office as sheriff. Kolwyck stated in a deposition she was discriminated against because of her gender.

Drury has claimed that, during the election campaign, county officials complained of problems at the jail, including an escape.

The county government provided written responses to questions posed by Kolwyck’s attorney in advance of the deposition. The responses were provided under Glueck’s signature.

But during the deposition, Glueck “professed he knew nothing” about the lawsuit.

Glueck stated he had no knowledge of the lawsuit and had never seen the answers provided to the interrogatories.

“It is clear from Glueck’s deposition answers and the interrogatory responses that he either signed a false affidavit stating he had knowledge when he had no knowledge, or he gave false, incomplete and evasive answers during his deposition,” Clubb wrote in his motion.

Clubb said he sought to have Glueck respond to questions at a second deposition to “clarify his answers and the discrepancies,” but the county’s attorney, Bradley Hansmann, refused to make Glueck available for a second deposition.

The Southeast Missourian emailed Hansmann, a St. Louis lawyer, for his response. As of Friday afternoon, he had not responded.

Clubb wrote in his motion, “Scott County’s behavior in responding to plaintiff’s first interrogatories and Glueck’s behavior evidence serious violations of the Missouri Rules of Civil Procedure and this kind of behavior must not be allowed to stand,” Clubb wrote.

Clubb asked the court to order Glueck be questioned again, and pay the plaintiff more than $4,100 for reimbursement of attorney fees and the cost of a transcript of Glueck’s May 1 deposition.

Judge Benjamin Lewis is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Benton, Missouri.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

