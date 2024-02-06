An attorney has asked a judge to sanction Scott County’s top elected official and force him to testify again in connection with a sex discrimination case.

The attorney, J.P. Clubb, filed a motion last week in Scott County Circuit Court, accusing Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck of “incomplete and evasive answers” during a May 1 deposition as well as in written responses in connection with a lawsuit.

Clubb told the Southeast Missourian attorneys seek sanctions only in rare cases.

The suit was filed last year against the county and Sheriff Wes Drury by former jail administrator Tina Kolwyck. Clubb represents Kolwyck.

The suit claims Drury violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing Kolwyck from her position as jail administrator and replacing her with a male deputy who had no experience in jail administration.

According to the suit, Kolwyck was demoted to bailiff in January 2017 after Drury took office as sheriff. Kolwyck stated in a deposition she was discriminated against because of her gender.

Drury has claimed that, during the election campaign, county officials complained of problems at the jail, including an escape.

The county government provided written responses to questions posed by Kolwyck’s attorney in advance of the deposition. The responses were provided under Glueck’s signature.