'Stink bomb' attack on Spectrum turns into terrorist threat charges

A 35-year-old Cape Girardeau man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he set off a stink bomb Tuesday at the Spectrum cable service office in Cape Girardeau.

Deandre Dunn is accused of the crime, which caused the office at 623 S. Silver Springs Rd. to be evacuated, according to the felony charge filed Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court.

According to a probable-cause statement, employees and witnesses observed Dunn enter the building.

Deandre Dunn

He appeared to be upset about the services he received, according to the statement filed by police patrolman Brendon Whitlock.

While Spectrum employee Lisa Smith attempted to resolve the issue, Dunn “continued to be disgruntled about the services and unhappy about the resolution,” Whitlock wrote.

Smith told police that she observed Dunn to be “below the counter” when she returned from retrieving a router, according to the statement.

Smith and fellow employee Charlene Long said Dunn left in a hurry.

“Shortly after Dunn exited the business, multiple employees … reported feeling dizzy, light headed, nauseous and smelling rotten eggs,” the statement read.

When the odor became overbearing, four employees and six customers evacuated the building.

Police responded to the scene at 10:20 a.m., closing the strip mall to traffic while officers and firefighters investigated the situation. The area was later reopened to the public.

Those affected were treated at the scene and did not require additional medical care, police said in a news release Wednesday.