The Missouri Supreme Court has set a March 20 execution date for convicted murderer Russell Bucklew, who was described by former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle as “the most evil person I’ve ever prosecuted.”

Bucklew, 49, is scheduled to die by injection for killing a man in 1996 during a violent crime spree.

Bucklew was convicted in 1997 by a Boone County jury for a Cape Girardeau County murder.

Since then, there have been numerous appeals.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh, who was not in office when Bucklew was prosecuted, said he is “happy to see the case is moving forward.”

Limbaugh said death-sentence cases are typically lengthy processes.

“These things can be very tough on the families of victims,” he said.

But ultimately the court process works, he said.

“The whole goal of this is that justice is served,” Limbaugh said.

The U.S. Supreme Court at the last minute halted his execution in May 2014 and sent the case back to a lower federal court amid concerns about Bucklew’s medical condition.

Bucklew suffers from cavernous hemangioma, a rare ailment that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, as well as tumors in his nose and throat.

His attorney, Cheryl Pilate, said Missouri’s execution method could cause Bucklew’s death to rise to the level of unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment.

“We believe that the setting of the date at this time is premature,” Pilate said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Attorneys for Bucklew suggested in 2015 a firing squad would be a better method of carrying out the death sentence.