State Reps. Swan, Rehder to square off for Missouri Senate seat

State Reps. Kathy Swan and Holly Rehder will battle for a state Senate seat next year.

The two Republican lawmakers are seeking to replace state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, for the 27th District Senate seat.

Wallingford is term limited and so are the two House members. Under state law, lawmakers are limited to serving eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate.

Swan and Rehder are nearing the end of their fourth terms and cannot seek re-election to their House seats.

Swan and Rehder said Monday it is not uncommon for state representatives from the same party to compete for the same Senate seat.

Holly Rehder

While the filing period does not open until next year, both Swan and Rehder said they are running for the Senate seat because they want to continue to serve residents of Southeast Missouri.

The district encompasses six counties: Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Wayne.

If recent history continues its conservative trends, the winner of the August 2020 GOP primary in the heavily Republican district likely will become the area’s next state senator.

Both Swan and Rehder stressed their legislative experience.

Swan said, as a legislator, she has focused on eduction, health care and workforce development.

“I have been able to connect the dots between education and the workforce, and that is what we really needed to do,” she said.

Swan, who, along with her husband, owns a wireless communications company, said a better-trained workforce is key to attracting new businesses and industries to Missouri.

She added she wants to help enable communities to be “more business friendly and provide the education and training that our employers need.”

Swan said she has been described by others as “a problem solver, solution finder and a pragmatic thinker.”

The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said, “I, fortunately, had the opportunity to make some real positive changes and look forward to continuing to do so.”