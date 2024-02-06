Several people became overheated while enduring a lengthy wait to enter the Cape Splash water park Saturday, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones said.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s over the weekend. On Saturday, the thermometer hit 95 degrees, and with high humidity, the heat index or feel-like temperature topped out at 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Jones said Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center typically can hold 1,000 to 1,200 people at any one time. On Saturday, the park was at capacity with people waiting in line at least an hour for water-park customers to leave so they could be admitted, she said.

Staff handed out bottled water in an effort to cool down those waiting in line, she said.

On Sunday, the parks department closed the cityï¿½s municipal pool so staff there could help out at Cape Splash, she said.

Jones estimated that brought to about 40 the number of staff, including lifeguards and concession workers, on duty at the water park Sunday.