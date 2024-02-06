Special election to fill Cape council seat could prove rubber stamp

A special election in August to fill an unexpired term on the Cape Girardeau City Council could prove little more than a rubber stamp.

Ryan Essex, who was chosen by the council earlier this month to temporarily fill the Ward 5 council seat, was the only candidate to have filed for the special election as of Monday. The deadline for candidates to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Essex is seeking to fill the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020.

He submitted the necessary nominating petition to run for the seat, city clerk Gayle Conrad said. Under the city charter, candidates for positions on the council must submit petitions with the valid signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their ward.

If no more than two candidates file for the council seat, the special election will be held Aug. 7, the same date as the state primary election, city officials said.

If more than two candidates file, the August election will serve as a city primary contest, with the top two vote-getters squaring off in the general election in November, according to city officials.

Cape Girardeau City Council members recently expressed concern about the lack of public interest in running for council seats or serving on city advisory boards.