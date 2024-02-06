Southeast's interior-design program receives six-year accreditation

Southeast Missouri State University’s interior-design program has received six-year accreditation from the Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA), school officials said.

The accreditation follows an application process, self-study and program-analysis report, and site visit to the campus in November, school officials said in a news release.

CIDA, an international not-for-profit organization that accredits programs in the United States and Canada, uses internationally-recognized educational standards to review programs, according to Southeast officials.

Michelle Brune, professor of interior design at Southeast, said Tuesday the accreditation allows the school to compete nationally with other universities in recruiting interior-design students.

“It is a really big deal,” she said. “We really expect some growth from this.”

Brune added, “It is going to help our students get jobs.”

“Accreditation affirms Southeast’s program to be nationally recognized, meeting the highest standards for interior-design education,” she said.