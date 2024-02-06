All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 26, 2017

Southeast's interior-design program receives six-year accreditation

Southeast Missouri State University’s interior-design program has received six-year accreditation from the Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA), school officials said. The accreditation follows an application process, self-study and program-analysis report, and site visit to the campus in November, school officials said in a news release...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Southeast Missouri State University’s interior-design program has received six-year accreditation from the Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA), school officials said.

The accreditation follows an application process, self-study and program-analysis report, and site visit to the campus in November, school officials said in a news release.

CIDA, an international not-for-profit organization that accredits programs in the United States and Canada, uses internationally-recognized educational standards to review programs, according to Southeast officials.

Michelle Brune, professor of interior design at Southeast, said Tuesday the accreditation allows the school to compete nationally with other universities in recruiting interior-design students.

“It is a really big deal,” she said. “We really expect some growth from this.”

Brune added, “It is going to help our students get jobs.”

“Accreditation affirms Southeast’s program to be nationally recognized, meeting the highest standards for interior-design education,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The school’s interior-design program is one of four programs in Missouri accredited by CIDA. Southeast’s interior-design program also is accredited by the National Kitchen and Bath Association.

“Southeast offers one of the highest standards of interior design education at the best value,” Nicole Norwitz Beaton, instructor of interior design at Southeast, said in the news release. “It’s exciting we’ll be able to offer students an amazing program that competes with top-tier institutions across the nation.”

Southeast’s bachelor of science in human environmental studies, interior design option, program has 40 students enrolled.

“There are many architectural and design firms whose positions require that candidates graduate from a CIDA-accredited program,” interior-design instructor Carol Nesler said in the release. “Employers will now know our students have an excellent knowledge base and have received a high-quality education.”

Since CIDA reviewed the work of Southeast students over the past two years, the new accreditation may be applied to the credentials of Southeast interior-design students who have graduated since May 2015, university officials said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy