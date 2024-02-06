Southeast to cut workforce to meet budget needs caused by state cuts

Southeast Missouri State University will cut 35 to 40 vacant and filled staff positions over the next five months to balance its fiscal 2018 budget and cover known budget needs for fiscal 2019, school president Carlos Vargas-Aburto announced Tuesday.

Vargas said the workforce reductions account for about 4 percent of the universityï¿½s full-time workforce.

No filled faculty positions will be eliminated at this time, he said.

But Vargas said vacant instructional positions may be filled, reallocated to another academic department or may remain vacant, depending on instructional needs.

The reduction will include the loss of 20 to 25 existing, non-faculty jobs as well as the elimination of 15 to 20 vacant staff positions across all divisions within the university, Vargas said at an afternoon news conference in the Board of Regents Room at Academic Hall.

Vargas said the decision to eliminate existing jobs ï¿½is something that weighs very heavily on me.ï¿½

But Vargas told reporters, ï¿½The magnitude of our budget needs makes this action necessary. This is a very difficult step and an announcement I regret having to make.ï¿½

Vargas said the added workforce reductions come on top of an initial elimination of 18.5 vacant staff positions as well as other cost-cutting moves.

As part of those moves, Vargas said, the university reduced operating budgets and reorganized departments or units across every university division and offered a voluntary retirement incentive program that resulted in 74 faculty and staff retirements, which began Dec. 31, 2017, and will run through Dec. 31, 2018. Southeast also made changes to employee and retiree benefits programs and implemented a four-month hiring delay, which remains in effect, he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Vargas notified faculty and staff in an email of the latest decision to reduce positions.

Human-resources staff at Southeast will hold initial meetings with affected staff members and their supervisors from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. A second round of notifications is planned for the end of April or early May upon conclusion of the academic restructuring process, Vargas said.