Southeast regents give Vargas a new three-year contract

The president of Southeast Missouri State University has a new, three-year contract, which keeps his salary and annuity at the current level, school officials said Friday.

The Board of Regents voted to offer the contract to president Carlos Vargas-Aburto earlier this week.

Under the new contract, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2021, Vargas will continue to receive a $278,000 salary and a $30,000 annuity, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes said.

In a news release, board president Donald LaFerla praised Vargasï¿½ leadership.

ï¿½This University is very fortunate to have a man of Dr. Vargasï¿½ character and credentials as our president, and we want him to know how much we appreciate what he means to us,ï¿½ LaFerla said.