June 16, 2018

Southeast regents give Vargas a new three-year contract

The president of Southeast Missouri State University has a new, three-year contract, which keeps his salary and annuity at the current level, school officials said Friday. The Board of Regents voted to offer the contract to president Carlos Vargas-Aburto earlier this week...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto discusses staff reductions during a news conference Jan. 9 at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto discusses staff reductions during a news conference Jan. 9 at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.

The president of Southeast Missouri State University has a new, three-year contract, which keeps his salary and annuity at the current level, school officials said Friday.

The Board of Regents voted to offer the contract to president Carlos Vargas-Aburto earlier this week.

Under the new contract, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2021, Vargas will continue to receive a $278,000 salary and a $30,000 annuity, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes said.

In a news release, board president Donald LaFerla praised Vargasï¿½ leadership.

ï¿½This University is very fortunate to have a man of Dr. Vargasï¿½ character and credentials as our president, and we want him to know how much we appreciate what he means to us,ï¿½ LaFerla said.

The board president cited some of the accomplishments that have occurred under Vargasï¿½ leadership:

  • Continued progress toward its retention and graduation goals; retention and graduation rates reported in fall 2017 were both at the highest rate since Southeast began tracking the data
  • Success in securing three new program-specific accreditations from the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the National Association of Schools of Dance, and the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education
  • Development of multiple new graduate and undergraduate programs, including a Master of Science in cybersecurity
  • Execution of the voluntary retirement incentive program, which exceeded participation goals endorsed by the Board of Regents
  • Ability to increase giving and identify new donors through various initiatives
  • Implementation of SE Alerts, a communication/notification system
  • Efforts to implement innovative solutions to enhance enrollment and create alternate degree paths

Vargas said in the university release he was ï¿½honoredï¿½ the regents renewed his contract.

ï¿½I continue to be committed and excited to work with the university community to enhance the visibility and recognition of Southeast Missouri State University,ï¿½ he said.

