Southeast regents give Vargas a new three-year contract

The president of Southeast Missouri State University has a new, three-year contract, which keeps his salary and annuity at the current level, school officials said Friday.
The Board of Regents voted to offer the contract to president Carlos Vargas-Aburto earlier this week.
Under the new contract, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2021, Vargas will continue to receive a $278,000 salary and a $30,000 annuity, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes said.
In a news release, board president Donald LaFerla praised Vargasï¿½ leadership.
ï¿½This University is very fortunate to have a man of Dr. Vargasï¿½ character and credentials as our president, and we want him to know how much we appreciate what he means to us,ï¿½ LaFerla said.
The board president cited some of the accomplishments that have occurred under Vargasï¿½ leadership:
Vargas said in the university release he was ï¿½honoredï¿½ the regents renewed his contract.
ï¿½I continue to be committed and excited to work with the university community to enhance the visibility and recognition of Southeast Missouri State University,ï¿½ he said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.