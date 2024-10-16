The alleged victim said in her testimony that she and Burgess were “platonic friends” when the alleged rape happened and said she wasn’t flirtatious in their conversations.

She said she came over to his dorm room, where he didn’t have roommates, to “twist” his hair. The victim said in a conversation that night Burgess said to her, “Stop talking st or I’ll fk you” while she was sitting in his bed.

She said after the alleged rape happened, he said to her, “You thought I was playing”. The victim said after it happened, she went back to her room took a shower for two hours, took a Plan B and then filed a report with SEMO’s DPS later on. In her testimony, she added she did go to hang out with friends somewhere along the timeline.

She said she had bruising in her genital area caused by the sex. The victim also said both her and Burgess broke a no-contact agreement that was set in place after the alleged rape happened.

She recalled asking Burgess why he did what he did. The victim added that Burgess’ friends were trying to persuade her to not press charges on him, although she said Burgess would accept the consequences if she did. The woman went on to say Burgess didn’t tell the friends to persuade or threaten her not to press charges.

The victim also said she told Burgess to be remorseful in his interview about the alleged rape. She said initially she didn’t want to press charges against Burgess.

According to a preliminary hearing order, the court found enough evidence to proceed with felony arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in front of Judge Scott A. Lipke.