All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 10, 2024

Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment

SEMO DPS officer and victim testify in court on alleged campus rape case involving Sacorie Burgess. Evidence leads to felony arraignment scheduled for Oct. 21.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Sacorie Burgess
Sacorie Burgess

A Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer and an alleged rape victim both testified in court regarding an alleged on-campus rape that happened Aug. 18.

Sacorie Burgess, 22, of St. Louis was arrested for an alleged first-degree rape Sept. 11 after a Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV) interview with the victim Aug. 19 and the Department of Public Safety’s interview with Burgess on Aug. 27. Burgess admitted in his interview he knew the sexual activity with the victim was not consensual and stated “he felt like a rapist”.

At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Oct. 9, Burgess appeared with attorney Jeffrey Becker of Rosenblum, Schwartz, Fry and Johnson law firm in front of Judge Frank E. Miller. SEMO Public Safety Lt. Matthew Kight and the victim testified in court.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Tabatha Blakely represented the state at the preliminary hearing.

Kight said in his testimony that Burgess made several admissions in his interview including saying “he f*d up” and “he felt like a rapist”. Both admissions were included in the probable-cause statement.

Kight also said according to the victim’s SAFE-CARE exam there was bruising found on the victim’s body, including on the genital area after the alleged rape happened. He also described Burgess as cordial during their interview.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The alleged victim said in her testimony that she and Burgess were “platonic friends” when the alleged rape happened and said she wasn’t flirtatious in their conversations.

She said she came over to his dorm room, where he didn’t have roommates, to “twist” his hair. The victim said in a conversation that night Burgess said to her, “Stop talking st or I’ll fk you” while she was sitting in his bed.

She said after the alleged rape happened, he said to her, “You thought I was playing”. The victim said after it happened, she went back to her room took a shower for two hours, took a Plan B and then filed a report with SEMO’s DPS later on. In her testimony, she added she did go to hang out with friends somewhere along the timeline.

She said she had bruising in her genital area caused by the sex. The victim also said both her and Burgess broke a no-contact agreement that was set in place after the alleged rape happened.

She recalled asking Burgess why he did what he did. The victim added that Burgess’ friends were trying to persuade her to not press charges on him, although she said Burgess would accept the consequences if she did. The woman went on to say Burgess didn’t tell the friends to persuade or threaten her not to press charges.

The victim also said she told Burgess to be remorseful in his interview about the alleged rape. She said initially she didn’t want to press charges against Burgess.

According to a preliminary hearing order, the court found enough evidence to proceed with felony arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in front of Judge Scott A. Lipke.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy