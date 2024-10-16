A Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer and an alleged rape victim both testified in court regarding an alleged on-campus rape that happened Aug. 18.
Sacorie Burgess, 22, of St. Louis was arrested for an alleged first-degree rape Sept. 11 after a Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV) interview with the victim Aug. 19 and the Department of Public Safety’s interview with Burgess on Aug. 27. Burgess admitted in his interview he knew the sexual activity with the victim was not consensual and stated “he felt like a rapist”.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Oct. 9, Burgess appeared with attorney Jeffrey Becker of Rosenblum, Schwartz, Fry and Johnson law firm in front of Judge Frank E. Miller. SEMO Public Safety Lt. Matthew Kight and the victim testified in court.
Assistant prosecuting attorney Tabatha Blakely represented the state at the preliminary hearing.
Kight said in his testimony that Burgess made several admissions in his interview including saying “he f*d up” and “he felt like a rapist”. Both admissions were included in the probable-cause statement.
Kight also said according to the victim’s SAFE-CARE exam there was bruising found on the victim’s body, including on the genital area after the alleged rape happened. He also described Burgess as cordial during their interview.
The alleged victim said in her testimony that she and Burgess were “platonic friends” when the alleged rape happened and said she wasn’t flirtatious in their conversations.
She said she came over to his dorm room, where he didn’t have roommates, to “twist” his hair. The victim said in a conversation that night Burgess said to her, “Stop talking st or I’ll fk you” while she was sitting in his bed.
She said after the alleged rape happened, he said to her, “You thought I was playing”. The victim said after it happened, she went back to her room took a shower for two hours, took a Plan B and then filed a report with SEMO’s DPS later on. In her testimony, she added she did go to hang out with friends somewhere along the timeline.
She said she had bruising in her genital area caused by the sex. The victim also said both her and Burgess broke a no-contact agreement that was set in place after the alleged rape happened.
She recalled asking Burgess why he did what he did. The victim added that Burgess’ friends were trying to persuade her to not press charges on him, although she said Burgess would accept the consequences if she did. The woman went on to say Burgess didn’t tell the friends to persuade or threaten her not to press charges.
The victim also said she told Burgess to be remorseful in his interview about the alleged rape. She said initially she didn’t want to press charges against Burgess.
According to a preliminary hearing order, the court found enough evidence to proceed with felony arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in front of Judge Scott A. Lipke.
