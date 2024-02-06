Children in Cape Girardeau's south-side neighborhood were given a voice Thursday night at the Shawnee Park Center, and they used it, calling for improved public safety and other needs.

Authentic Voices neighborhood group hosted the meeting, one of a number public sessions the group has held as it looks to spearhead efforts to revitalize the economically struggling area, which is home to many minority residents.

More than a dozen people, most of them children, attended the meeting.

The children, many of them teenagers, voiced concern about shootings.

"We need more cops," said 9-year-old Rieley Rutherford."

Jailyn Garmon, 14, voiced concern about shootings, burglaries and robberies. "They should make guns illegal," she said, then revised her thinking and called for making it harder for people to obtain guns.

Public safety wasn't the only issue.

Garmon said, "We need more kids' places."

She and others talked about the lack of recreational opportunities in their neighborhood.

Zadie Taylor Woodson, 14, said she wants to see more activities for children in South Cape Girardeau, particularly during the winter months. "You can do nothing outside during the winter months," she said.