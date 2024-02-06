All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 23, 2018
South Cape children call for better public safety during neighborhood meeting
Children in Cape Girardeau's south-side neighborhood were given a voice Thursday night at the Shawnee Park Center, and they used it, calling for improved public safety and other needs. Authentic Voices neighborhood group hosted the meeting, one of a number public sessions the group has held as it looks to spearhead efforts to revitalize the economically struggling area, which is home to many minority residents...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Amando Neal, 15, right, and his brother Diashi, 13, left, mark which community resources they would like to see in South Cape during a meeting hosted by Authentic Voices on Thursday night at the Shawnee Parks Center in Cape Girardeau.
Amando Neal, 15, right, and his brother Diashi, 13, left, mark which community resources they would like to see in South Cape during a meeting hosted by Authentic Voices on Thursday night at the Shawnee Parks Center in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Children in Cape Girardeau's south-side neighborhood were given a voice Thursday night at the Shawnee Park Center, and they used it, calling for improved public safety and other needs.

Authentic Voices neighborhood group hosted the meeting, one of a number public sessions the group has held as it looks to spearhead efforts to revitalize the economically struggling area, which is home to many minority residents.

More than a dozen people, most of them children, attended the meeting.

The children, many of them teenagers, voiced concern about shootings.

"We need more cops," said 9-year-old Rieley Rutherford."

Jailyn Garmon, 14, voiced concern about shootings, burglaries and robberies. "They should make guns illegal," she said, then revised her thinking and called for making it harder for people to obtain guns.

Public safety wasn't the only issue.

Garmon said, "We need more kids' places."

She and others talked about the lack of recreational opportunities in their neighborhood.

Zadie Taylor Woodson, 14, said she wants to see more activities for children in South Cape Girardeau, particularly during the winter months. "You can do nothing outside during the winter months," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several children talked about the lack of dining options in their neighborhood.

Jacob Blackmon, 14, said, "I want to see more restaurants."

The children in attendance also offered up a number of other suggestions to revitalize neighborhoods, including opening candy shops and installing more trash cans to help clean up the area.

Blackmon said it was important for young people to "give our opinion" on ways to improve the neighborhood.

Melissa Stickel, one of the leaders of Authentic Voices, said the group has heard from adults in the neighborhood during past sessions. "We decided we wanted to hear from the kids," she said.

Koreena Woodson, another of the group's leaders, said after the meeting it is important to involve young people in efforts to develop programs and projects to improve the neighborhood.

The meeting offered "a good platform" to provide children a voice in such efforts, Woodson said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

835 S. West End Blvd.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy