Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case

An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiff’s lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the county’s presiding commissioner.

In a motion for a protective order, defense attorney Bradley Hansmann wrote the social media posts are “neither relevant nor material to the litigation.”

But J.P. Clubb, the plaintiff’s attorney, disagreed in a court filing in Scott County Circuit Court.

The Scott County Courthouse is seen Monday, July 29, 2019, in Benton. Ben Matthews

Clubb wrote Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck’s “disgusting, misogynistic and racist Facebook posts” are relevant to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff in the case is former jail administrator Tina Kolwyck. The suit claims Drury violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing Kolwyck from her position and replacing her with a male deputy who had no experience in jail administration.

According to the suit filed last year, Kolwyck was demoted to bailiff in January 2017 after Drury took office as sheriff. Kolwyck stated in a deposition she was discriminated against because of her gender.

“Plaintiff has alleged persistent and ongoing discrimination” by Scott County and the sheriff. “This conduct continued up until her termination in September 2019,” Clubb wrote.

“The fact that the Scott County presiding commissioner has such a low opinion of women and likes to openly share that opinion with the public goes directly to the heart of this case, the hostile work environment encountered by the plaintiff,” according to the court document.

Other Scott County employees and elected officials in depositions have already testified Glueck’s Facebook posts would have resulted in “either a serious reprimand or termination from employment if anyone else being paid by the county had made them,” Clubb wrote.

Dane Stausing, a captain in the sheriff’s department, called Glueck’s posts “stupid” and “sexist,” according to the court filing.