Singer Neal Boyd dies after struggle with health issues

Neal Boyd, who rose to stardom with his robust, operatic voice, died Sunday night at his motherï¿½s home in Sikeston, Missouri, where he had been struggling with numerous health problems. He was 42.
Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said Boyd died at 6:26 p.m. Boydï¿½s mother found him unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Amick said.
Amick said Boyd died of natural causes.
A Sikeston native, Boyd was the winner of ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talentï¿½ television show in 2008 and its $1 million prize.
Amick said Boyd suffered from heart failure, kidney failure and liver failure.
His death sparked an outpouring of sympathy on social media. Former ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talentï¿½ judge Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter, ï¿½Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of @AGT, has died at 42 from heart failure. Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP.ï¿½
Boyd released the album ï¿½My American Dreamï¿½ in 2009, and performed at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
Boyd also ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a Missouri House of Representatives seat, losing in the general election in 2012 and in the primary in 2014.
The talented singer was seriously injured in an auto accident in January 2017 that put his singing career on pause.
But in February, Boyd told the Southeast Missourian his health was improving and he was using his recovery time to write and work on his next album.
ï¿½It was a very, very, very bad wreck. ... Itï¿½s a very slow progress. I shattered a lot of bones, and shattered my hip, which has left me almost unable to use that leg for now,ï¿½ Boyd said at the time. ï¿½Weï¿½re talking with an orthopedist about possibly replacing the hip.ï¿½
Boyd added, ï¿½Itï¿½s been difficult because you canï¿½t get up on stage right now, you canï¿½t perform for the audiences and you canï¿½t really do too much recording or traveling.ï¿½
He said he was focused on getting better and writing music with his writing partners in California.
ï¿½In the Middle of it All,ï¿½ Boydï¿½s third album, was still in production in February. Boyd told the Southeast Missourian the album would be ï¿½uplifting.ï¿½
Jason LeGrand was a friend and fellow fraternity brother at Southeast Missouri State University.
ï¿½I have been devastated by this,ï¿½ said LeGrand, who heads up fundraising efforts at the University of California-Davis veterinary school.
LeGrand said Boyd was ï¿½a very genuine personï¿½ who was ï¿½happy and positive.ï¿½
LeGrand added, ï¿½In addition to being a talented performer, he had the ability to make people feel they were the most important person in the room.ï¿½
Boyd readily talked about growing up poor and being ï¿½mixed race,ï¿½ LeGrand recalled.
Winning the nationwide talent show didnï¿½t change his personality, LeGrand said. ï¿½He genuinely cared about people.ï¿½
Boyd graduated with degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2001.
He earned his bachelorï¿½s degree in speech communication from Southeast with minors in music and political science. He received more vocal training and earned a degree in music from the University of Missouri.
At Southeast, Boyd studied voice under Southeast music faculty member Chris Goeke. Boyd was ï¿½a wonderful student and, of course, immensely talented,ï¿½ Goeke said.
He added Boyd was ï¿½a really nice person. He cared about people.ï¿½
His talent led him to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Boyd, despite the acclaim, was ï¿½a private personï¿½ in many ways, particularly when it came to his health, LeGrand said. ï¿½He put on a brave front.ï¿½
State Rep. Holly Rehder, a Scott County Republican, described Boyd as a friend.
ï¿½We were both raised in Sikeston,ï¿½ she said, adding she and Boyd came from humble homes.
Boyd was raised by a single mother.
ï¿½He loved his mother more than the world,ï¿½ Rehder said.
ï¿½He had such a big heart,ï¿½ Rehder said. ï¿½He was such a genuine spirit,ï¿½ she recalled.
In 2013, Boyd proposed state lawmakers adopt his operatic song as the official state anthem. Missouri has an official song, the ï¿½Missouri Waltz,ï¿½ which received its designation in 1949.
Boydï¿½s ï¿½Missouri Anthemï¿½ is a three-minute song referencing the stateï¿½s ï¿½courage and strength,ï¿½ its rivers, eagles, dogwoods and pine trees and proclaims ï¿½Missouriï¿½s the heart of a grateful nation,ï¿½ The Associated Press reported five years ago.
Rehder sponsored legislation to designate the song as the stateï¿½s anthem, but lawmakers never adopted the measure.
Rehder said Monday she may raise the issue again in the next legislative session in memory of her late friend.
State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, was a longtime friend of Boyd.
ï¿½I first met him when he was in choir in Sikeston,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½I just kept up with him,ï¿½ she said, adding Boyd was active in the College Republicans group as a student at Southeast.
ï¿½I have followed his career for a long time. I know people know him for his voice,ï¿½ said Lichtenegger, but she added he was ï¿½an extraordinary person.ï¿½
Said Lichtenegger, ï¿½He not only was a good entertainer, he was a great person. ï¿½He cared about his family and he loved the Lord.ï¿½
The Republican lawmaker remembered Boydï¿½s infectious smile.
ï¿½He had a smile that could bright up a room,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½He will be greatly, greatly missed.ï¿½
Neal E. Boyd is a musician from Sikeston, Missouri, who in 2008 earned national fame and adoration after winning the talent competition show ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talent.ï¿½ Here is a timeline of some of his lifeï¿½s key moments and stories.
Boyd was born to mother Esther Boyd in Sikeston. Esther would raise Neal and his older brother, Michael, as a single mother.
Boyd graduates from Sikeston High School after winning awards as a high school choir student and becoming high school class president.
Boyd wins his first college singing award as a freshman at Southeast Missouri State University ï¿½ a second place in the College Men Lower Division of the National Association of Teachers of Singing Missouri Student Auditions. While at Southeast, Boyd studied voice under Chris Goeke.
Boyd transfers to the University of Missouri-Columbia to continue his vocal studies under teacher Ann Harrell.
Boyd takes first place in the National Collegiate Artist Voice Competition of the Music Teachers National Association in Minneapolis. Boyd took first place with a 40-minute, 12 song performance.
Boyd sings a solo at the memorial service for former Gov. Mel Carnahan, who was killed earlier that month in a plane crash while campaigning for the U.S. Senate. While in college, Boyd interned at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Boyd graduates from both Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Boyd makes his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City, something former voice teacher Goeke calls a significant event in the career of any singer hoping for a career in music.
Boyd sings The National Anthem at a St. Louis Cardinals home game.
Boyd spends a year teaching music appreciation as an assistant director of three vocal ensembles in the Sikeston public school system.
Boyd begins a graduate program at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. It was during his studies the tenor would be temporarily sidelined with a vocal infection that threatened to end his singing career.
Boyd performs for a second time at Carnegie Hall and also is featured at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Boyd portrays York, William Clarkï¿½s slave during the famous exploration of the American west, in the premiere of the musical ï¿½Corps of Discoveryï¿½ at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The play was commissioned by the university to celebrate the Lewis and Clark expeditionï¿½s bicentennial.
A few Sikeston residents organize a concert at which Boyd performs to raise money for his studies at the New England Conservatory of Music.
Boyd sings the national anthem at the inauguration of Gov. Matt Blunt.
Boyd sings Pucciniï¿½s ï¿½Nessun Dormaï¿½ before a national audience on the first episode of season three of NBCï¿½s talent competition show ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talent.ï¿½ The showï¿½s three judges and host Jerry Springer praised Boydï¿½s ability and the producers made his story and performance the climax of the two-hour show.
Boyd is declared the winner of ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talent,ï¿½ taking home a grand prize of $1 million. After months of tension as Boyd performed in preliminary rounds, he chose to return to his roots, again singing ï¿½Nessun Dorma,ï¿½ the Puccini aria he sang on the first episode of the season.
Boyd receives a Distinguished Service Award from Southeast Missouri State University at the All Alumni Breakfast. He also rides in the universityï¿½s homecoming parade.
Boyd speaks about his experiences on ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talentï¿½ in front of family and friends at the Clinton Building in Sikeston during an event sponsored by the Sikeston Area of Chamber of Commerce. Boyd receives plaques from Sikeston, the Missouri House of Representatives and the chamber of commerce.
Boyd is a featured performer on NBCï¿½s Christmas special ï¿½Christmas in Rockefeller Center.ï¿½ Boyd, along with Beyonce, Tony Bennett, the Jonas Brothers, Harry Connick Jr., David Cook and Rosie Oï¿½Donnell, perform from Rockefeller Centerï¿½s Art Deco plaza in the heart of Manhattan.
Boyd opens a benefit concert for the Kenny Rogers Childrenï¿½s Center with Kenny Rogers at the Sikeston Field House.
Boyd is briefly hospitalized in St. Louis for exhaustion. He experiences shortness of breath and a fever after returning from Las Vegas, where he performed two days earlier on the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon. He checks himself into St. Lukeï¿½s Hospital.
Boyd comes to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to help tear the roof off Rodgers Theatre with his powerful tenor voice. Literally. Boyd donates all proceeds of his concert toward restoring the roof of the historic theater, estimated to cost $150,000.
Surprising those attending Christmas at La Croix, an annual concert at Cape Girardeauï¿½s La Croix United Methodist Church, Boyd sings several songs and stays after the concert to meet attendees and sign copies of his album ï¿½My American Dream.ï¿½ Boyd has a history of friendship with the church dating back to 1994.
It was cold and snowing outside, but Boyd is welcomed with warm applause when he appears with the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at a sold-out crowd of 940 at the Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus.
Boyd sings for President Barack Obama at a fundraising event for Sen. Claire McCaskill in St. Louis.
Boyd sings the alma mater and national anthem at Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s spring commencement exercises.
Boyd makes a guest appearance, presenting an area teenager with a diploma during the second annual graduation ceremony for the Missouri Division of Youth Services Southeast Region at Poplar Bluff. Unaware Boyd was waiting nearby to surprise him, Matthew Taylor, 17, of the Echo Day Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau, delivers the opening speech about how Boyd was his role model.
At a red, white and blue decorated Arena Building, more than 200 people gather to support U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and U.S. Rep. Roy Blunt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Boyd is a surprise guest at the event and opens the annual picnic singing ï¿½Proud to be an American.ï¿½
Boyd announces he had formed an exploratory committee and he plans to run as a Republican for the 160th House District seat being vacated by state Rep. Ellen Brandom, R-Sikeston, in 2012 due to term limits.
Boyd backs out of his bid for a Missouri House seat, saying he needs to focus instead on getting his weight under control.
For a second time this election cycle, it was announced that Boyd would run for a seat in the Missouri House. Boyd decides to seek election as a Republican to the newly drawn 149th District.
Boyd sings ï¿½God Bless the USAï¿½ at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
Boydï¿½s bid for the 149th House seat falls short, as he lost to Democrat Steve Hodges.
Boyd is the special guest at the second annual P.R.O.M. ï¿½ People Rising Over Muscular Dystrophy ï¿½ is an evening of dinner and dancing with a silent auction and raffles at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau conference center.
Boyd announces plans to run again for the 149th House District seat.
Boyd releases his first Christmas album, ï¿½My Christmas Wish,ï¿½ which he says is a tribute to faith, family and friends.
Boyd files for the 149th House District seat on the last day for filings. His primary opponent is Don Rone, former mayor of Portageville, Missouri.
Boyd and his mother, Esther, are severely injured in a car accident in Scott County, Missouri.
Boyd dies from natural causes at the age of 42.
