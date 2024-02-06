Singer Neal Boyd dies after struggle with health issues

Neal Boyd, who rose to stardom with his robust, operatic voice, died Sunday night at his motherï¿½s home in Sikeston, Missouri, where he had been struggling with numerous health problems. He was 42.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said Boyd died at 6:26 p.m. Boydï¿½s mother found him unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Amick said.

Amick said Boyd died of natural causes.

A Sikeston native, Boyd was the winner of ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talentï¿½ television show in 2008 and its $1 million prize.

Amick said Boyd suffered from heart failure, kidney failure and liver failure.

His death sparked an outpouring of sympathy on social media. Former ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talentï¿½ judge Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter, ï¿½Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of @AGT, has died at 42 from heart failure. Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP.ï¿½

Boyd released the album ï¿½My American Dreamï¿½ in 2009, and performed at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.

Boyd also ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a Missouri House of Representatives seat, losing in the general election in 2012 and in the primary in 2014.

The talented singer was seriously injured in an auto accident in January 2017 that put his singing career on pause.

But in February, Boyd told the Southeast Missourian his health was improving and he was using his recovery time to write and work on his next album.

ï¿½It was a very, very, very bad wreck. ... Itï¿½s a very slow progress. I shattered a lot of bones, and shattered my hip, which has left me almost unable to use that leg for now,ï¿½ Boyd said at the time. ï¿½Weï¿½re talking with an orthopedist about possibly replacing the hip.ï¿½

Boyd added, ï¿½Itï¿½s been difficult because you canï¿½t get up on stage right now, you canï¿½t perform for the audiences and you canï¿½t really do too much recording or traveling.ï¿½

He said he was focused on getting better and writing music with his writing partners in California.

ï¿½In the Middle of it All,ï¿½ Boydï¿½s third album, was still in production in February. Boyd told the Southeast Missourian the album would be ï¿½uplifting.ï¿½

Jason LeGrand was a friend and fellow fraternity brother at Southeast Missouri State University.

ï¿½I have been devastated by this,ï¿½ said LeGrand, who heads up fundraising efforts at the University of California-Davis veterinary school.

LeGrand said Boyd was ï¿½a very genuine personï¿½ who was ï¿½happy and positive.ï¿½

LeGrand added, ï¿½In addition to being a talented performer, he had the ability to make people feel they were the most important person in the room.ï¿½

Boyd readily talked about growing up poor and being ï¿½mixed race,ï¿½ LeGrand recalled.

Winning the nationwide talent show didnï¿½t change his personality, LeGrand said. ï¿½He genuinely cared about people.ï¿½

Boyd graduated with degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2001.

He earned his bachelorï¿½s degree in speech communication from Southeast with minors in music and political science. He received more vocal training and earned a degree in music from the University of Missouri.

At Southeast, Boyd studied voice under Southeast music faculty member Chris Goeke. Boyd was ï¿½a wonderful student and, of course, immensely talented,ï¿½ Goeke said.

He added Boyd was ï¿½a really nice person. He cared about people.ï¿½

His talent led him to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Boyd, despite the acclaim, was ï¿½a private personï¿½ in many ways, particularly when it came to his health, LeGrand said. ï¿½He put on a brave front.ï¿½

State Rep. Holly Rehder, a Scott County Republican, described Boyd as a friend.

ï¿½We were both raised in Sikeston,ï¿½ she said, adding she and Boyd came from humble homes.

Boyd was raised by a single mother.

ï¿½He loved his mother more than the world,ï¿½ Rehder said.

ï¿½He had such a big heart,ï¿½ Rehder said. ï¿½He was such a genuine spirit,ï¿½ she recalled.

In 2013, Boyd proposed state lawmakers adopt his operatic song as the official state anthem. Missouri has an official song, the ï¿½Missouri Waltz,ï¿½ which received its designation in 1949.

Boydï¿½s ï¿½Missouri Anthemï¿½ is a three-minute song referencing the stateï¿½s ï¿½courage and strength,ï¿½ its rivers, eagles, dogwoods and pine trees and proclaims ï¿½Missouriï¿½s the heart of a grateful nation,ï¿½ The Associated Press reported five years ago.

Rehder sponsored legislation to designate the song as the stateï¿½s anthem, but lawmakers never adopted the measure.

Rehder said Monday she may raise the issue again in the next legislative session in memory of her late friend.

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, was a longtime friend of Boyd.

ï¿½I first met him when he was in choir in Sikeston,ï¿½ she said.

ï¿½I just kept up with him,ï¿½ she said, adding Boyd was active in the College Republicans group as a student at Southeast.

ï¿½I have followed his career for a long time. I know people know him for his voice,ï¿½ said Lichtenegger, but she added he was ï¿½an extraordinary person.ï¿½

Said Lichtenegger, ï¿½He not only was a good entertainer, he was a great person. ï¿½He cared about his family and he loved the Lord.ï¿½

The Republican lawmaker remembered Boydï¿½s infectious smile.

ï¿½He had a smile that could bright up a room,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½He will be greatly, greatly missed.ï¿½

---

Neal E. Boyd is a musician from Sikeston, Missouri, who in 2008 earned national fame and adoration after winning the talent competition show ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talent.ï¿½ Here is a timeline of some of his lifeï¿½s key moments and stories.

November 1975

Boyd was born to mother Esther Boyd in Sikeston. Esther would raise Neal and his older brother, Michael, as a single mother.

May 1994

Boyd graduates from Sikeston High School after winning awards as a high school choir student and becoming high school class president.

November 1994

Boyd wins his first college singing award as a freshman at Southeast Missouri State University ï¿½ a second place in the College Men Lower Division of the National Association of Teachers of Singing Missouri Student Auditions. While at Southeast, Boyd studied voice under Chris Goeke.

August 1999

Boyd transfers to the University of Missouri-Columbia to continue his vocal studies under teacher Ann Harrell.

June 2000

Boyd takes first place in the National Collegiate Artist Voice Competition of the Music Teachers National Association in Minneapolis. Boyd took first place with a 40-minute, 12 song performance.

October 2000

Boyd sings a solo at the memorial service for former Gov. Mel Carnahan, who was killed earlier that month in a plane crash while campaigning for the U.S. Senate. While in college, Boyd interned at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

2001

Boyd graduates from both Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia.

March 2001

Boyd makes his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City, something former voice teacher Goeke calls a significant event in the career of any singer hoping for a career in music.