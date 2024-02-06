Developer Quinn Strong sees steel shipping containers as the building blocks for future development in Cape Girardeau.
But that future could be in jeopardy. The Cape Girardeau City Council earlier this month imposed a 90-day moratorium on issuing building permits for such construction.
Council members said the moratorium would allow city staff time to research the issue. Development services director Alex McElroy said council members have indicated they want to regulate or ban such development.
The city has no regulations in place to govern such developments, McElroy said.
City staff intend to ask the planning and zoning commission to weigh in on the issue when the board meets in May, he said.
Any final decision rests with the city council.
The moratorium does not apply to Strong's plan to construct a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington and Middle streets using a dozen shipping containers, city officials said.
But the city development staff has not issued a building permit for what would be Cape Girardeau's first shipping-container home.
McElroy said Strong must address some "normal development items" about his construction plan before the city issues a permit. But once those are addressed, McElroy said the city would issue a building permit.
Strong, who met last week with city development staff, expressed frustration over the regulatory delay.
"We are wasting time," he said.
He said he first approached city staff about his development plans about six months ago. He said he submitted plans for the duplex to city staff in late February, but did not hear back from city staff until April 21, four days after the council approved the moratorium.
"I didn't get anything," he said.
Strong said the city staff wants revisions that are unnecessary and required only on plans for commercial structures.
"It is frustrating," said Strong as workmen removed steel walls from blue shipping containers on a North Kingshighway lot last week in preparation for the construction of the duplex. "We're ready to go."
Strong said he has two other building plans ready to submit to the city that are on hold as a result of the moratorium.
The three projects combined amount to about a $2.5 million investment, he said.
Strong said he also plans to construct a shipping-container office building outside of Jackson and another office building at Farmington, Missouri.
"I probably have 20 phone calls from people who want structures built," said Strong, who likes unconventional projects.
Strong's Capital Real Estate Group bought a former Cape Girardeau fire station on Emerald Street and converted it into a four-bedroom rental home last year.
Strong replaced the two large garage doors through which the fire trucks would enter and exit the station. Residents of the house have the option to raise the new large doors, providing open entry into the living room.
As for shipping containers, Strong said they are strong structurally.
"These containers are made to be stacked eight high on an oceangoing ship," he said.
Strong's plans for the duplex call for installing the shipping containers on top of reinforced footings. The exterior walls of the containers would be covered with siding.
When finished on the inside and out, it will look like a modern house, he said.
Shipping-container structures are allowed in many cities, Strong said.
But he added the city of Cape Girardeau "says it doesn't want them popping up everywhere."
Ultimately, he said, the issue in Cape Girardeau is whether "the city wants to embrace innovation and growth or slow down and die."
As for the duplex, Strong said he intends to build it, and "it will be beautiful."
Barry Naef, who directs the ISBU (Intermodal Steel Building Units and Container Homes) Association based in Tennessee, said his organization has advocated the use of shipping-container homes and businesses for the past 10 years.
"There is not a common sense reason to ban the use of shipping containers," he said.
Naef said shipping-container structures are stronger than most conventional homes. The containers simply are "pre-made steel structures" being used in construction, he added.
"It is that simple," he said.
Shipping containers have been converted into permanent homes and businesses across the nation and overseas for years, Naef said. Cities such as Detroit, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles allow such structures, he said.
"They are being approved everywhere," Naef said.
In Garden Grove, California, shipping containers have been converted into a homeless shelter, he said.
Naef said he is "disappointed" Cape Girardeau city officials seem resistant to using containers as building materials.
"They are being very close-minded," he said.
He said mortgage companies and insurance underwriters would not be accepting the structures if there were any doubts.
Naef said city building departments across the nation have reached out to his association for advice on dealing with such structures.
"You've got a steel module, and common sense tells you it meets specifications," he said.
The 2016 international building code allows for use of shipping containers as building materials, he said.
But McElroy, Cape Girardeau's development director, said the city has adopted the 2015 international building code, which does not cover such structures.
Naef said critics argue against shipping-container homes for aesthetic reasons. Naef said any home should be designed to be aesthetically pleasing, including those built from shipping containers.
Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard has voiced concern shipping containers might be contaminated from the cargoes they previously held.
But Naef said containers that once held toxic materials are not sold as building materials.
According to the "Container Living" website, it is hard to put a specific resale value on shipping container homes because every one has construction methods and materials that are unique to its structure. That can make it difficult to calculate a resale value, the website said.
The city of St. Charles, Missouri, adopted building regulations in December in response to the building of a shipping-container home.
The design did little to hide the shipping-container look and sparked public controversy, according to media reports.
The St. Charles City Council adopted an ordinance that regulates any future shipping-container structure, but it did not block the shipping-container home that sparked the discussion, said John Boyer, the city's planning manager.
Boyer said the house in question drew public praise and criticism.
"You either loved it or hated it," he said.
Naef, the ISBU Association director, said he saw photos of the house. He called it "an embarrassment."
Under the new St. Charles ordinance, shipping-container homes need conditional-use permits, which would require council approval, Boyer said.
Such homes have to be covered in brick or vinyl, wood or cement-board siding. They also must have pitched roofs, Boyer said.
As part of the permit process, the council would have to hold a public hearing, he said. The process allows the council to take into account traffic, location and other issues in deciding whether to grant a permit, Boyer said.
Under St. Charles' building code, it would be difficult to convert containers into commercial structures, Boyer said. The city requires commercial buildings to be masonry structures, although the city could grant exceptions, he said.
St. Charles has only the one shipping-container home, which does not meet the new regulations, Boyer said.
"At this point, it is grandfathered in," he said.
