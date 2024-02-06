Developer Quinn Strong sees steel shipping containers as the building blocks for future development in Cape Girardeau.

But that future could be in jeopardy. The Cape Girardeau City Council earlier this month imposed a 90-day moratorium on issuing building permits for such construction.

Council members said the moratorium would allow city staff time to research the issue. Development services director Alex McElroy said council members have indicated they want to regulate or ban such development.

The city has no regulations in place to govern such developments, McElroy said.

City staff intend to ask the planning and zoning commission to weigh in on the issue when the board meets in May, he said.

Dennis Lacey of Capital Real Estate Group grinds edges that were cut on a shipping container Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Any final decision rests with the city council.

The moratorium does not apply to Strong's plan to construct a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington and Middle streets using a dozen shipping containers, city officials said.

But the city development staff has not issued a building permit for what would be Cape Girardeau's first shipping-container home.

McElroy said Strong must address some "normal development items" about his construction plan before the city issues a permit. But once those are addressed, McElroy said the city would issue a building permit.

Strong, who met last week with city development staff, expressed frustration over the regulatory delay.

Quinn Strong discusses using steel shipping containers used to build homes Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"We are wasting time," he said.

He said he first approached city staff about his development plans about six months ago. He said he submitted plans for the duplex to city staff in late February, but did not hear back from city staff until April 21, four days after the council approved the moratorium.

"I didn't get anything," he said.

Strong said the city staff wants revisions that are unnecessary and required only on plans for commercial structures.

On hold

"It is frustrating," said Strong as workmen removed steel walls from blue shipping containers on a North Kingshighway lot last week in preparation for the construction of the duplex. "We're ready to go."

Strong said he has two other building plans ready to submit to the city that are on hold as a result of the moratorium.

The three projects combined amount to about a $2.5 million investment, he said.

Strong said he also plans to construct a shipping-container office building outside of Jackson and another office building at Farmington, Missouri.

"I probably have 20 phone calls from people who want structures built," said Strong, who likes unconventional projects.

Strong's Capital Real Estate Group bought a former Cape Girardeau fire station on Emerald Street and converted it into a four-bedroom rental home last year.

Strong replaced the two large garage doors through which the fire trucks would enter and exit the station. Residents of the house have the option to raise the new large doors, providing open entry into the living room.

As for shipping containers, Strong said they are strong structurally.

"These containers are made to be stacked eight high on an oceangoing ship," he said.

Strong's plans for the duplex call for installing the shipping containers on top of reinforced footings. The exterior walls of the containers would be covered with siding.

When finished on the inside and out, it will look like a modern house, he said.

Shipping-container structures are allowed in many cities, Strong said.

But he added the city of Cape Girardeau "says it doesn't want them popping up everywhere."

Ultimately, he said, the issue in Cape Girardeau is whether "the city wants to embrace innovation and growth or slow down and die."

As for the duplex, Strong said he intends to build it, and "it will be beautiful."