Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury hired Brandon Cook as a deputy last year even though then-Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins said he warned him Cook had planted evidence during a traffic stop as a Scott City police officer.

Cook, 29, of Scott City recently was charged with felony second-degree statutory sodomy.

Cummins said recently he believed Cook was a ï¿½dirtyï¿½ cop when he was with the Scott City Police Department and advised Drury not to hire him, but Drury hired him anyway.

The Southeast Missourian interviewed four law enforcement sources who portrayed Cook as a troublesome officer who had a reputation of misconduct. Two of those sources told the Southeast Missourian that Drury was urged by some of his own officers not to hire Cook. One source said as many as three officers warned Drury against hiring Cook. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One member of Scott County law enforcement said Cook ï¿½was shady when he was here.ï¿½

Cookï¿½s attorney, Jacob Zimmerman, said Friday that Cook ï¿½would deny any new allegationsï¿½ made by Cummins or others.

ï¿½Given Mr. Cumminsï¿½ recent actions, we are not at all surprised by the scurrilous allegations he has made,ï¿½ Zimmerman said, alluding to past disputes between Cummins and the police department.

Cook was arrested May 10 on allegations he had oral sex with a 15-year-old boy whose father is a commissioned reserve officer on the same sheriffï¿½s department. The Southeast Missourian is withholding the name of the boyï¿½s father to protect the alleged victimï¿½s identity.

Cook had the encounter while in uniform and in his patrol car, according to a probable-cause statement.

The investigation was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrolï¿½s division of drug and crime control at the request of the sheriffï¿½s office.

In the statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. C.D. Hamlett, Cook said he connected with the boy through the Grindr online app, which is used by men to meet other men for sexual encounters.

According to the statement, Cook realized he knew the boy, who had participated in the Scott County Sheriffï¿½s Department law enforcement explorer post program, which is designed to educate youth in police operations and to interest them in law enforcement.

According to the written statement, it was learned through interviews and GPS mapping Cook showed up at the boyï¿½s house at 1:46 a.m.

They then drove around the neighborhood while the boy ï¿½performed oral sex on him,ï¿½ according to the probable-cause statement.

Hamlett wrote Cook said he dropped the boy off at the residence after the encounter.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Chris Limbaugh has been appointed special prosecutor in the case.

After his arrest, Cook was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. Cook, who pleaded not guilty in court, is free on bond. He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Circuit Court in Benton, Missouri, on June 22.

Cummins, who has a background in law enforcement but now owns his own business, said in an interview he saw Cook plant evidence during a traffic stop around May 2017 on Lincoln Street in Scott City.

ï¿½It happened right in front of my house,ï¿½ the former mayor said.

ï¿½It was a bogus stop,ï¿½ Cummins said.

He added he previously was employed with various law enforcement agencies in Scott County, including the Chaffee Police Department, and knows how to conduct traffic stops properly.

Cummins said Cook and another Scott City officer stopped the driver, a teenage boy, in an effort to obtain information.

ï¿½They wanted information on who was bringing drugs into town,ï¿½ Cummins said.

According to Cummins, the stop lasted a long time, and ï¿½I knew something wasnï¿½t right.ï¿½

He said he saw Cook produce a bag that supposedly had marijuana in it or smelled of marijuana. According to Cummins, no charges were ever filed.

Cummins said Cook told him he ï¿½never intended to let the city prosecutor file it.ï¿½

The former mayor called it ï¿½a dirty deal.ï¿½ He asked, ï¿½How do we know he wasnï¿½t just trying to find another boy (for sexual purposes)?ï¿½

The then-mayor said he wanted Cook fired and a state investigation initiated, but the police chief refused.

Police chief David Leeman said Cummins never brought the accusation of evidence planting to him. Leeman said he would not have tolerated such action.