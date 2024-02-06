Sen. Roy Blunt: Mike Parson 'very prepared' for governor role

Incoming Missouri governor Mike Parson drew praise Wednesday from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt during the senator's visit to Cape Girardeau to tout tax reform.

Parson is scheduled to assume office at 5 p.m. Friday after Gov. Eric Greitens steps down. Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday amid allegations of criminal wrongdoing and unethical conduct.

The Republican senator said Greitens was right to resign. "It is the right decision for his family and the state," Blunt said.

"I know Mike Parson very well, I talked to him today. I look forward to his leadership. I think he understands the opportunities we have in front of us and how to grasp those opportunities, and I personally intend to be as helpful as I possibly can to him as governor," Blunt told reporters at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Blunt said Parson is a third-generation farmer, a former state senator and a former Polk County sheriff.

The U.S. senator said Parson will be "very prepared" to take over as governor. "He understands transportation, he understands state government, he understands law enforcement, he understands agriculture, he understands business."

Blunt said Parson and his wife, Teresa, "will be great examples of steady leadership for our state."

The U.S. senator said he doesn't believe the Greitens controversy will have a lingering effect on state government or the Senate race between U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

"I think people will move pretty quickly to the next phase of this discussion," Blunt said. "I think there are a lot of positive things for Republicans to talk about."