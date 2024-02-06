Sen. McCaskill: GOP tax-cut law may not benefit working Americans

Hours before President Donald Trump trumpeted an improving economy in his State of the Union speech, Missouriï¿½s Democratic U.S. senator expressed concern GOP tax cuts may not help working Americans in the long run.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill answered questions from reporters on a wide range of issues during a conference call Tuesday.

Some major employers such as AT&T issued bonuses to employees after Trump signed the tax measure into law.

But McCaskill, who voted against the tax plan, said the United States has ï¿½lost thousands and thousands of jobs even from the companies that are talking about their bonuses.ï¿½

McCaskill told reporters ï¿½we are continuing to see very meager wage growth.ï¿½

While Trump has touted the health of the stock market as proof of the success of tax cuts, McCaskill said 40 percent of the stock market is owned by the wealthiest people.

She said it is too early to tell whether any of the tax cuts will benefit American workers.

ï¿½So I think it is too early for the president to take a victory lap,ï¿½ McCaskill said.

She added, ï¿½I hope that this is the first time in history that trickle down (economics) works. I am just skeptical.ï¿½

McCaskill said it is sometimes hard to tell where Trump stands on an issue.