SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher Education

Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the history of higher education in the United States.

According to a news release from the university, the institute will aim to “enhance understanding and teaching methodologies within the field of higher education administration.” Clubbs was one of 25 participants selected out of 133 applicants.

During the institute, she participated in intensive coursework and discussions on multiple aspects of higher education history. Participants worked to develop teaching activities while utilizing primary sources that culminated in a “comprehensive understanding of integrating historical narratives into higher education curriculum,” the release said.