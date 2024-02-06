All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationDecember 5, 2024

Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion

A lawsuit has been filed against Jackson Public Schools after a 12-year-old student was suspended for allegedly sharing a social media threat.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith, right, and athletic director John Martin address media members Sept. 13. Jackson schools were closed for the day after a threat was discovered on social media. A lawsuit filed by the Freedom Center of Missouri alleges the district wrongfully suspended a 12-year-old Jackson Junior High School student after she shared language from a threatening message on Snapchat.
Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith, right, and athletic director John Martin address media members Sept. 13. Jackson schools were closed for the day after a threat was discovered on social media. A lawsuit filed by the Freedom Center of Missouri alleges the district wrongfully suspended a 12-year-old Jackson Junior High School student after she shared language from a threatening message on Snapchat. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com, file

The Freedom Center of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against Jackson Public Schools on behalf of a student suspended over an alleged social media threat that prompted administrators to close the school in September.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff — a 12-year-old student at Jackson Junior High School listed in court documents as “A.N.” — had seen a vague threat of violence on the social media app Snapchat that was directed at "the Jackson school". Out of concern, the plaintiff communicated what she had seen with a friend who attends school in another district.

Since the plaintiff had not taken a screenshot of the original post, she messaged her friend — listed in the suit as “S.C.” — the language they had read from the original threatening post. After receiving the message from the plaintiff, the other student took a screenshot and publicly posted it on their Snapchat story with the plaintiff's name visible, making it look like she had made the threat.

The incident prompted Jackson schools to cancel classes and all extracurricular activities for Friday, Sept. 13. The lawsuit alleges police confirmed the plaintiff was warning another student and was not the source of the threat “several hours later”, and informed the district. However, the plaintiff received a 10-day suspension for engaging in “disruptive speech” or making a “false report” following a meeting with the junior high administration on the following Monday.

“The suspension the school imposed on A.N. was unjustified under the school’s own express policies,” Dave Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, said in a news release. “This communication did not fall within the school handbook’s definitions of ‘disruptive speech’ or ‘false reports.’ But even if A.N.’s expression of concern to another student somehow ran afoul of the school’s policies, the First Amendment does not allow schools to police student communications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After the initial suspension was laid out, district superintendent Scott Smith — who is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit — allegedly added another 170 days to the plaintiff’s suspension, effectively ending her academic year. The lawsuit alleges the district needed to “punish someone for the upheaval caused by the misunderstanding.”

“A.N. is 12 years old,” Roland said in the news release. “She expressed concern about someone else’s social media post to one person who was perfectly aware that A.N. was not threatening anyone. She could not possibly have anticipated that S.C. would post the message publicly and without the appropriate context. The First Amendment applies with full force to these circumstances.”

Jackson Schools declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

“The District cannot comment on pending litigation or on confidential student disciplinary matters,” Jackson schools’ statement read. “The district’s first priority is to ensure student safety and to take appropriate action when we receive notice of safety-related concerns.”

The Freedom Center, according to its website, is a not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that focuses its research and litigation on freedom of expression, economic liberty, property rights, religious liberties, limited government and government transparency.

Story Tags
Education
Advertisement
Related
EducationDec. 5
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school j...
EducationDec. 4
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year r...
EducationDec. 4
Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly...
EducationDec. 3
SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700 graduates at fall commencement
EducationDec. 3
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700 graduates at fall commencement
Overcoming barriers: Excel Center helps adults earn high school diploma
EducationNov. 30
Overcoming barriers: Excel Center helps adults earn high school diploma
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state statutes in annual financial audit
EducationNov. 27
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state statutes in annual financial audit
SEMO releases campus services, dining schedules during Thanksgiving break
EducationNov. 26
SEMO releases campus services, dining schedules during Thanksgiving break
SEMO’s Educators Advantage program welcomes Scott City and Greenville schools
EducationNov. 25
SEMO’s Educators Advantage program welcomes Scott City and Greenville schools
Jackson High School students gain valuable career insights at annual J.O.B. Fair
EducationNov. 22
Jackson High School students gain valuable career insights at annual J.O.B. Fair
SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD
EducationNov. 21
SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD
SEMO awards grant to Cape Central teacher through Emperor Penguin sponsorship
EducationNov. 19
SEMO awards grant to Cape Central teacher through Emperor Penguin sponsorship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy