SEMO to demolish four campus buildings to enhance safety, aesthetics

Henderson has been vacant since the 2018-19 academic year because of a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility and sprinkler systems, and has sustained significant water damage and mold growth. The three International Village cottages have been vacant since 2018 and require “major renovations due to wood frame infrastructure concerns, significant water infiltration and asbestos.” None remain viable for university use.

The estimated cost to replace the four buildings was more than $13 million, according to SEMO’s board-approved 2018 facilities plan. Demolishing them will allow the university to save money on maintenance, repairs and utility costs. Once the properties are cleared, they will be transformed into green space to contribute to the “overall beautification of the campus.” Facilities Management will determine a timeline for removal.

“Our focus remains on maintaining a safe and sustainable campus environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “Removing these deteriorated structures allows us to allocate resources more effectively while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of our campus.”