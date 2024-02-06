All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationMarch 3, 2025

SEMO to demolish four campus buildings to enhance safety, aesthetics

Southeast Missouri State University plans to demolish four outdated buildings, including Henderson Hall, to improve campus safety and aesthetics. The cleared areas will become green space, enhancing campus beauty.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University's Henderson Hall has been approved by the Board of Governors for demolition along with three International Village cottages.
Southeast Missouri State University's Henderson Hall has been approved by the Board of Governors for demolition along with three International Village cottages.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors approved the demolition of four buildings on campus.

Former residence hall Henderson Hall and three International Village cottages — cottages C, D and E — were approved for demolition during the board’s meeting Friday, Feb. 28. A news release from SEMO said the demolition is part of “ongoing efforts to enhance campus safety, efficiency and beautification.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Henderson has been vacant since the 2018-19 academic year because of a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility and sprinkler systems, and has sustained significant water damage and mold growth. The three International Village cottages have been vacant since 2018 and require “major renovations due to wood frame infrastructure concerns, significant water infiltration and asbestos.” None remain viable for university use.

The estimated cost to replace the four buildings was more than $13 million, according to SEMO’s board-approved 2018 facilities plan. Demolishing them will allow the university to save money on maintenance, repairs and utility costs. Once the properties are cleared, they will be transformed into green space to contribute to the “overall beautification of the campus.” Facilities Management will determine a timeline for removal.

“Our focus remains on maintaining a safe and sustainable campus environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “Removing these deteriorated structures allows us to allocate resources more effectively while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of our campus.”

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationMar. 3
New SEMO observatory named after benefactors Dennis and Kath...
EducationMar. 3
Tim Garner honored as St. Mary's 2025 Distinguished Graduate
EducationMar. 3
Southeast Missouri schools embrace alternative instruction m...
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Scott City High School

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How SEMO’s Sikeston campus supports local students
EducationMar. 1
How SEMO’s Sikeston campus supports local students
Honor roll: Jackson High School first semester
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Jackson High School first semester
Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter
Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter
Honor roll: St. Mary Cathedral School 2nd qt
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: St. Mary Cathedral School 2nd qt
Honor roll: Egyptian Elementary School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian Elementary School second quarter
Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with special needs
EducationMar. 1
Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with special needs
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'
EducationMar. 1
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy