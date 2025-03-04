Carpe Diem showcases the diversity of SEMO’s international community

Southeast Missouri State University's annual cultural celebration, Carpe Diem, was held Saturday, March 1, at the Student Recreation Center.

The gym floor, normally used for basketball and other sporting activities, was transformed into a world marketplace. Students could visit booths to learn about different countries and taste food from all over the globe.

Graduate student Tracy Cai was eager to share the food and kindness from her home country of China.

“We are very friendly, and we would love for them to try our own food,” Cai said “We hope everyone will like it.”

At the India booth, food was also a part of the display. Badam milk, a drink made from almonds, cardamom, saffron, milk and sugar, was offered to those who passed by..

Food was not the only thing on display. Students dressed in traditional fashion from their country, performed music and dance and showcased a variety of different languages.

One of the booths that highlighted a large group of nations was the African Student Union (ASU). Multiple different countries from Africa were represented, showing the diversity of the continent.