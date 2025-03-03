Tim Garner honored as St. Mary's 2025 Distinguished Graduate

In 2019, Garner became interim principal at Notre Dame after the resignation of Brother David Anthony Migliorino, who received another assignment from his religious order. In 2020, Notre Dame officially named Garner as principal, a role he remained in until 2024 when the school changed to a president-principal model.

After high school, Garner received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Rockhurst University in Kansas City. He later received a master's degree in secondary school administration from William Woods University in Fulton.