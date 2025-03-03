Tim Garner honored as St. Mary's 2025 Distinguished Graduate

Notre Dame Regional High School president Tim Garner was named St. Mary's Cathedral School's 2025 Distinguished Graduate.
Garner is a 1993 graduate of Notre Dame and is in his 24th year with the school. He began teaching biology, senior physics and algebra at Notre Dame in 2001, and coached multiple sports throughout his career.
In 2019, Garner became interim principal at Notre Dame after the resignation of Brother David Anthony Migliorino, who received another assignment from his religious order. In 2020, Notre Dame officially named Garner as principal, a role he remained in until 2024 when the school changed to a president-principal model.
After high school, Garner received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Rockhurst University in Kansas City. He later received a master's degree in secondary school administration from William Woods University in Fulton.
