How SEMO’s Sikeston campus supports local students

There comes a time in life when individuals must decide where to attend college if they want to pursue higher education. For most students, this means leaving home to follow their dreams. However, that’s not always the case for those who attend Southeast Missouri State University’s Sikeston Regional Campus. With accessible programs and local support, the campus encourages students to pursue their degrees while staying close to home.

The regional campus offers local students a way to get a higher education without leaving home, benefiting from accessible programs and local support. Shantone 'Shan' Howard, the Regional Campus Director at SEMO, emphasized the supportive environment the Sikeston Regional Campus provides for students.

Sikeston Regional Campus Building. Photo from web SEMO Gallery

“There are benefits for all students, depending on what campus they are at. But I do think our students feel at home here,” Howard said.

The Sikeston Regional Campus consists of a single building that houses 25 different majors. Some students take all their classes at Sikeston, while others split their time between the main and regional campuses.

“Sometimes they have a difficult time wanting to transition because they are attached to the students here. They're attached to the staff and faculty here, but they do well when they get to Cape, and it is just a stepping stone for some students,” Howard said.

In Fall 2024, 71 students enrolled as beginning freshmen at the Sikeston regional campus. 57 of 71 took courses only at Sikeston, while 14 enrolled in both Sikeston courses and online or at the Cape Girardeau campus.

For the spring 2025 semester, 75 students are enrolled solely at Sikeston, while 73 take a combination of classes at both locations, bringing the total number of Sikeston students to 148, including online and in-person students.

Students enrolled as beginning freshmen at Sikeston are primarily from the following counties: Scott, Cape Girardeau and Stoddard. In contrast, students enrolled as beginning freshmen on the main campus are from 50 Missouri counties as well as 26 states and 18 foreign countries.

Students in Sikeston Regional Campus Anatomy and Physiology lab. Photo submited by Sikeston Marketing

Former regional campus student Shelby Mayabb began her college journey at the Sikeston campus as an exceptional childhood education major before transitioning to the main campus in Cape Girardeau to pursue a minor in communication disorders.