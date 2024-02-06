Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Kialah Bell, Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Faith Kaufman.
10th grade: Adaline Turner.
11th grade: DaMarion Clark, Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, William Lessar, Kali Lingle, Gracee Mathis, Madison Neal, Keaton Pearman, Lexie Poole, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.
12th grade: April Arnhart, Trenton Bagby, Madison Britt, Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Anthony Hale, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Madison Myers, Chasidy Vaughn.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Chloe Arnac, Allisyn Johnson, Billy Seals, Aaiden Stephens.
10th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Emma Wehmeyer, Kairee White
11th grade: Brooke Benn, Eyan Buton, Rayah Huffman, Joshua McKee.
12th grade: Stephanie Beasley, Miranda Crowden.
