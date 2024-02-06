All sections
EducationMarch 1, 2025

Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School announces its second-quarter honor roll, celebrating the academic achievements of students across all grades. Find out which students made the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll lists.

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Kialah Bell, Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Faith Kaufman.

10th grade: Adaline Turner.

11th grade: DaMarion Clark, Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, William Lessar, Kali Lingle, Gracee Mathis, Madison Neal, Keaton Pearman, Lexie Poole, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.

12th grade: April Arnhart, Trenton Bagby, Madison Britt, Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Anthony Hale, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Madison Myers, Chasidy Vaughn.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Chloe Arnac, Allisyn Johnson, Billy Seals, Aaiden Stephens.

10th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Emma Wehmeyer, Kairee White

11th grade: Brooke Benn, Eyan Buton, Rayah Huffman, Joshua McKee.

12th grade: Stephanie Beasley, Miranda Crowden.

