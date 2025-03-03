All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationMarch 3, 2025

New SEMO observatory named after benefactors Dennis and Kathy Vollink

SEMO names new observatory after Dennis and Kathy Vollink, honoring their support. Located at the Cape Girardeau campus, the facility will enhance STEM education and community engagement.

Southeast Missourian
Dennis Vollink in 2015 in his home observatory5. Southeast Missouri State University will name its new observatory the Vollink Family Observatory in honor of Vollink and his wife, Kathy.
Dennis Vollink in 2015 in his home observatory5. Southeast Missouri State University will name its new observatory the Vollink Family Observatory in honor of Vollink and his wife, Kathy. Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Governors voted to approve naming its new observatory in recognition of a “generous gift and longstanding support” from Dennis and Kathy Vollink.

The new Vollink Family Observatory will be located near the Show Me Center on SEMO’s Cape Girardeau campus. It will support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs and provide additional educational opportunities for students, faculty and the local community.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We are truly grateful for the generosity of Dennis and Kathy Vollink,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “Their commitment to education, science, SEMO and our students has made a lasting impact, and it is fitting that this observatory will bear their name as a testament to their legacy.”

Dennis Vollink is a former pilot and engineer for Drury Southwest, spending more than 40 years with the company before his retirement in 2022. According to the release, Vollink has played a “key role” in many Cape Girardeau construction projects, including the St. John Henry Newman Center, various school expansions and “other local developments”. He has previously partnered with local schools and organizations to promote science and exploration through astronomy research.

The university said the Vollink family has been “generous supporters” of SEMO and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, contributing to programs that benefit international graduate students, River Campus performances, KRCU public radio and the University Fund. Dennis Vollink played a vital role in the development of SEMO’s pilot program and in the success of its recent eclipse events. Both Vollinks are members of the foundation’s President’s Council.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Education
Local News
Advertisement
Related
EducationMar. 3
SEMO to demolish four campus buildings to enhance safety, ae...
EducationMar. 3
Tim Garner honored as St. Mary's 2025 Distinguished Graduate
EducationMar. 3
Southeast Missouri schools embrace alternative instruction m...
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Scott City High School

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How SEMO’s Sikeston campus supports local students
EducationMar. 1
How SEMO’s Sikeston campus supports local students
Honor roll: Jackson High School first semester
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Jackson High School first semester
Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter
Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter
Honor roll: St. Mary Cathedral School 2nd qt
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: St. Mary Cathedral School 2nd qt
Honor roll: Egyptian Elementary School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian Elementary School second quarter
Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with special needs
EducationMar. 1
Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with special needs
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'
EducationMar. 1
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy